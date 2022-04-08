Rally House Expands with New Kentucky Store

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The locally inspired family-owned sports and merchandise retailer, Rally House, proudly opens their third Kentucky location on Friday, April 8th. Rally House Bluegrass is found at The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass, conveniently located just south of I-64.

Rally House is a specialty sports boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS teams. We also carry local novelties and regional-inspired apparel, gifts and food. With locations in the Midwest, South and Northeast, we bring stylish sports apparel and unique team gifts to cities where fans live, work and cheer. (PRNewswire)

As the premier destination for sports and local merchandise, Rally House is ready to serve more Kentucky residents with the newest store in Simpsonville. "Excitement to open our doors had been building for weeks," said District Manager Teri Hauenschild. "Kentucky houses some of the most dedicated fans out there, and with such a broad selection of team merch and localized apparel to browse, we're confident everyone will find what they want at Rally House Bluegrass."

Rally House manages to stand out from other retailers by offering a massive assortment of the latest and most popular styles from numerous fan-favorite brand names. While they provide shoppers with a wide range of sports apparel and products from Nike, Adidas and New Era, customers will also find exclusive designs from many other renowned vendors. Plus, they seek to fuel state and city pride even further with merchandise from the in-house RALLY Brand™ that features localized themes and styles only offered at Rally House.

On top of providing customers with a broad selection of local Kentucky apparel, gifts and accessories, this new location has gear for the Reds, Bengals and Colts. Rally House Bluegrass also provides customers with college merch for Kentucky Wildcats, Eastern Kentucky Colonels, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, Cincinnati Bearcats, Indiana Hoosiers, Ohio State Buckeyes and more.

Customers will be pleased to know Rally House offers a straightforward online shopping experience as well, featuring a full selection of products at www.rallyhouse.com . Every online order is packed and fulfilled by local Rally House locations and able to be shipped to any state.

Stay current on local updates by visiting www.rallyhouse.com/rally-house-outlets-bluegrass or follow Rally House Bluegrass on Facebook ( @RallyBluegrass ) and Instagram ( @rallybluegrass ).

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 100+ locations across 12 states.

