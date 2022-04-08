The Green Cities Company Advances Sustainability Commitment with Appointment of Senior Director of ESG

PORTLAND, Ore., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Green Cities Company (Green Cities or the Firm), an investment management firm pioneering environmental and social responsibility in the real estate sector, is pleased to annouce the hiring of Lauren Winkler as Senior Director of ESG. In this role, Lauren will create the overarching vision and direction of the firm's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Access (DEI&A) platforms, seeking to ensure The Green Cities Company remains an industry leader in these areas. Through leadership and collaboration throughout the organization's fully integrated acquisition, design, development, asset management, and property management departments, Lauren will drive continued strategic ESG initiatives both in the Green Cities investment properties and in the Firm.

The Green Cities Company has led innovation in real estate investment management for over a decade through the confluence of environmental, social, and investment value. With a forward-thinking strategy and in-house expertise, The Green Cities Company acquires, manages, and develops multifamily, commercial, and mixed-use assets. The Firm's mission is to cultivate competitive returns utilizing deep investment and asset management experience, combined with meaningful attention to ESG considerations, in select U.S. markets. Currently, the Firm has $1.9B in AUM totaling 4.8M square feet across 15 properties.

Over the past 18 months, acting as a consultant for The Green Cities Company, Lauren has already been instrumental in the advancement of the Firm's ESG program, including the development of the proprietary Green Cities Index (GCI). This groundbreaking ESG framework reflects Green Cities' deep commitment to enhancing value for our investors and our society through a focus on environmental impact, climate change mitigation, resilience, health & wellbeing, and equitable communities throughout the portfolio. Further, in her consultant capacity, Lauren has brought an institutional perspective to the Firm, partnering throughout the organization to advance the integration of the GCI in the Green Cities investment process as well as the Firm's reporting on ESG performance.

"We are so pleased to have Lauren, a leader in impact investing, join The Green Cities Company. Lauren will continue to elevate our ESG and DEI&A commitments to our investors with innovation and thought leadership complementing our highly talented team." - Molly Bordonaro, Managing Partner

One of the original private equity voices around ESG, Lauren enhances the Green Cities team with nearly 20 years of experience in the alternative investment management industry. Her consultant work has spanned investment sectors ranging from tech and tech-enabled services to food and agribusiness to real estate and infrastructure, serving approximately 75 GP funds and impacting almost $110B in AUM. Lauren spent her early career as the Director of Communications for First Reserve, a leading private equity investment firm exclusively focused on energy. Currently, she serves as a Chapter Leader for the New York City chapter of WISE (Women Investing for a Sustainable Economy).

Lauren Winkler, Senior Director of ESG, added, "From my perspective as a consultant, The Green Cities Company is genuinely unique in their desire to enhance the role investment managers can play in driving environmental and social improvements. I am excited to be a part of their creative approach."

ABOUT THE GREEN CITIES COMPANY

The Green Cities Company has driven innovation in real estate investment management for over a decade through the confluence of environmental, social and investment value. With this forward-thinking strategy and fully integrated in-house expertise, the firm acquires, manages, and develops office, mixed-use and multi-family assets. Deep experience in select U.S. markets, combined with meaningful attention to ESG considerations, positions The Green Cities Company for enhanced tenant retention and superior operations. This differentiated approach, along with disciplined risk management, encompasses the environmental footprint of an asset, the diversity and inclusivity of its community and the wellbeing and fulfillment of its occupants and neighbors. Each member of the team is dedicated to a resilient investment portfolio that yields results to the firm's investors, employees, tenants, and communities. For more information, please visit www.greencities.com.

