Aker BP ASA: Credit rating upgrade

Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

TRONDHEIM, Norway, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP is pleased to announce that S&P Global Ratings today has upgraded its rating of Aker BP and its unsecured notes to 'BBB' with stable outlook. The previous rating was 'BBB-' with positive outlook.

"We are pleased to receive this upgrade from S&P, which we see as a recognition of Aker BP's financial performance, balance sheet resilience and capital discipline," says David Tønne, Chief Financial Officer in Aker BP.

Contacts:
Kjetil Bakken, VP Investor Relations, tel.: +47 918 89 889
Ole-Johan Faret, Press Spokesperson, tel.: +47 402 24 217

