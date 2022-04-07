West Community Credit Union Chooses Lumin Digital To Provide Enhanced Digital Banking Services

SAN RAMON, Calif. , April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumin Digital, a PSCU company, announced today that Missouri-based West Community Credit Union (WCCU) has signed a multi-year agreement for Lumin Digital's cloud-native platform for online and mobile digital banking solutions. Once WCCU goes live on the platform in October 2022, Lumin Digital will support the credit union's more than 27,000 members.

West Community Credit Union, headquartered in O'Fallon, Missouri, is a progressive financial institution that strives to build relationships on trust by truly understanding member needs and offering smart solutions. With solid growth for more than a decade, the credit union understands the importance of providing a digital solution that offers a robust, personalized banking experience.

Lumin Digital, a cloud-native digital banking platform, provides credit union members with a tightly integrated and customized experience that matches larger financial institutions' offerings. Focusing on service, user experience, safety, and security through sophisticated automation, Lumin Digital helps credit unions and financial institutions drive better engagement with their users through personalized recommendations and communication in the areas of spending insights, financial advice, fraud alerts, and savings goals. Lumin enables credit unions to provide users with real-time updates and new features that add value and simplify everyday banking. All of Lumin's offerings and capabilities are made possible by the team's wealth of industry knowledge, user experience testing, and technological innovation.

"We're constantly seeking new service offerings and technological capabilities to offer our members, and this partnership with Lumin Digital will allow us to provide them with a sophisticated and convenient way to access and manage their finances," said Koren Greubel, Vice President of Marketing and Digital Engagement at West Community Credit Union. "This partnership made perfect sense for us based on Lumin's sterling reputation within the Fintech space, and their platform's superior interface and functionality."

"West Community Credit Union and Lumin Digital share a passion for technology, service and people. This approach helps our clients and their members feel confident, secure and engaged in their digital experiences," said Jeff Chambers, founder and CEO of Lumin Digital. "Our partnership speaks to the credibility WCCU has built with their members for more than 85 years by always seeking new ways to enhance their offerings and financial solutions."

Lumin Digital continues to drive innovation in the digital banking space, differentiating itself through technology built for human connection. Lumin Digital's offering provides seamless integration to a wide array of PSCU and other platform tools and capabilities, including card services, rewards management, and data analytics to provide a member-centric experience.

About Lumin Digital

Lumin Digital is a fintech company specializing in digital banking solutions. Through a fundamentally different approach to technology, service, and people, we're creating the next generation of financial solutions each and every day. Lumin helps credit unions and financial institutions build and deploy next-gen digital experiences that help to continually serve, engage, and grow their membership base. While other platforms are partially adapted or retrofitted for the cloud, Lumin is 100% cloud-native. It was built specifically for the cloud environment, allowing us to more fully realize the advantages it offers. It's a difference that financial institutions and their users will see and feel almost immediately. For more information, visit lumindigital.com .

About West Community Credit Union

West Community Credit Union is a full-service, not-for-profit financial cooperative that serves more than 27,000 members and businesses throughout St. Louis City, St. Louis County, St. Charles County and Boone County, Missouri. The credit union has been offering smart banking solutions to its members and communities since 1936. For more information, visit www.westcommunitycu.org .

About PSCU

PSCU, the nation's premier payments CUSO, supports the success of more than 1,900 financial institutions representing nearly 7 billion transactions annually. Committed to service excellence and focused on innovation, PSCU's payment processing, risk management, data and analytics, loyalty programs, digital banking, marketing, strategic consulting and mobile platforms help deliver possibilities and seamless member experiences. Comprehensive, 24/7/365 member support is provided by contact centers located throughout the United States. The origin of PSCU's model is collaboration and scale, and the company has leveraged its influence on behalf of credit unions and their members for more than 40 years. Today, PSCU provides an end-to-end, competitive advantage that enables credit unions to securely grow and meet evolving consumer demands. For more information, visit pscu.com .

