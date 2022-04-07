Planned Parenthood of Greater New York Launches Centralized Crisis Hotline for Survivors of Sexual Violence

The Hotline offers 24/7 trauma-informed crisis counseling to sexual violence survivors.

Survivor Support Services crisis hotline billboards are displayed across New York's Southern Tier & Mohawk Valley.

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness month, today Planned Parenthood of Greater New York (PPGNY) announces the launch of its new centralized Survivor Support Services crisis hotline for survivors of sexual violence.

The hotline connects individuals to PPGNY's Survivor Support Services counselors who are trained and certified to provide trauma-informed rape crisis counseling. Survivor Support Services counselors are also available around the clock to accompany survivors of sexual assault to the hospital to advance healing and advocate with law enforcement to pursue justice. All Survivor Support Services are free, confidential, and available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by calling 1-866-307-4086.

The Survivor Support Service crisis hotline is the result of an alignment between PPGNY's Sexual Assault Resource Center and Victim Advocacy Services. Both legacy programs operated hotlines to assist individuals throughout New York's Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley regions. Consolidating these programs allows Planned Parenthood of Greater New York to provide more direct services to survivors of sexual assault, human trafficking, intimate partner violence, and stalking in Chemung, Fulton, Hamilton, Montgomery, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Schuyler, Steuben, Warren, and Washington counties. No matter a person's zip code, PPGNY Survivor Support Services are here to help, and referrals are available for other areas of New York State.

"Everyone has the power to shift the culture into one that supports survivors of sexual violence," said Giokazta Molina-Schneider, PPGNY's Vice President of Community Engagement. "Our new, streamlined Survivor Support Services crisis hotline will be a crucial lifeline for people of all genders who are forced to overcome the trauma of sexual violence. They shouldn't have to do it alone, and we are here for them. PPGNY advocates are committed to supporting survivors through the healing process - no matter the circumstances. We want survivors to know that Planned Parenthood of Greater New York sees you, we believe you, and we care about you."

Survivor Support Services also works to enhance public safety by providing sexual violence prevention training and outreach to more than 700 professionals and community members per year, in addition to more than 3,000 direct survivor services annually.

Rollout of the Survivor Support Services crisis hotline includes billboards displayed across Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung and Fulton counties.

Planned Parenthood of Greater New York (PPGNY) is a leading provider of sexual and reproductive health care and education, and a fierce advocate of reproductive rights. PPGNY offers a wide range of services at 23 health centers across 65% of the state. PPGNY is a trusted source of medically accurate, evidence-based information that allows people to make informed decisions about their health and future.

