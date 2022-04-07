InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Cap for Pickup Trucks (FED-2353)

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in construction and I needed a better way to access and load materials and tools into my pickup truck," said an inventor, from Marysville, Wash., "so I invented the CANOPY. My design offers an improved alternative to struggling with traditional truck caps."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved cap or topper for pickup trucks. In doing so, it facilitates the loading and unloading of items from the truck bed. As a result, it reduces discomfort, strain and frustration and it provides added protection. The invention features a versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of pickup trucks. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

