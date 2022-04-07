Industry Veteran Chris Hogan Joins the TCL North America Team

One of the World's Largest Consumer Electronics Brands Adds New Senior Role to Accelerate its Smart Home Business

CORONA, Calif., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL®, one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands and leading technology companies, today announced the appointment of Chris Hogan to Vice President of Sales, Smart Home. As TCL drives to become North America's top consumer electronics brand, Hogan will expand its presence in the home and establish TCL as a full-line supplier of appliance and IOT products.

Throughout his career, Chris has held positions in Sales and Sales management for a variety of leading electronics and appliance brands. Before joining the TCL team, Chris was most recently Sr. Director of Sales at Midea America Corporation, after spending successful stints at Sharp, LG, and Samsung. He has been responsible for a multitude of major brand and product launches, with more than 20 years of progressive experience in the Home Appliance and Smart Home industries.

"Since TCL entered the market in 2014, we have become one of the most popular consumer electronics companies and solidified TCL as one of the top television brands in the U.S. TCL's rapid growth is due to our consistency in delivering best-in-class products but it can also be attributed to our success in attracting top talent like Chris Hogan," said Michelle Mao, President, TCL. "We're thrilled to have him on board to help elevate this division as we are quickly expanding into other categories, like home comfort, and Chris will play a critical role in establishing TCL as a leader in smart home appliances just as we are with TVs."

As Vice President of Sales in Smart Home, Hogan will be responsible for building out the organization to support TCL's aggressive goals for the TCL home comfort and appliance business in North America. Driving the creation and implementation of the company's sales and marketing strategy to increase share and profitability across various product segments, he will be tasked with delivering business leadership in terms of customer knowledge, long-term market positioning and chart new directions for the enterprise.

"I am excited to join TCL's talented team of marketing, product and sales professionals," said Hogan. "TCL has established a growing brand in North America in consumer electronics and it only makes sense to expand upon that success with launching world class appliance, home comfort, and IOT products. As we establish TCL's appliance footprint in the market, we will engage consumers who have already been introduced to the TCL brand and attract new consumers who will be drawn to TCL's high style and innovative product line."

TCL's home comfort offering in North America includes a wide range of products including smart air conditioning and advanced air purification, with its Breeva Smart Air Purifiers, and just-released Sweeva Smart Robot Vacuum. With smart products in every category, users can enjoy more of the TCL Home Experience by connecting TCL devices with the TCL Home App and TCL Home Console. The TCL Home App allows device control using just a smartphone, fundamentally changing the way consumers interact with these devices, while the TCL Home Console on its Google TVs is a unique way to control TCL smart devices without using a phone or leaving the couch. Looking toward the future, TCL plans to expand its appliance categories to include smart refrigeration and smart laundry care for the first time later this year.

