DMS Components Launches New Part Number Lookup and 3D PDF Datasheets Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions

Mold components manufacturer improves online experience for design engineers and purchasing departments with interactive features and capabilities.

CINCINNATI and OLDCASTLE, ON, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DMS Components has expanded the capabilities of their online catalog by adding a part number lookup feature and 3D PDF datasheets. Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions, these new capabilities expand on the existing DMS mold-making catalog, streamlining the process for design engineers to find and source mold components.

(PRNewsfoto/CADENAS PARTsolutions) (PRNewswire)

DMS Components is to mold makers what 'The Home Center' is to home builders.

With more than 12,000 mold-making components available, the DMS product catalog includes pins, ejectors, bushings, and locating rings, as well as a wide selection of complementary products and supplies. By providing a part number lookup tool, DMS enables engineers to quickly find product data by entering a part number. The search results will provide a 3D product preview, engineering data, and CAD models in more than 150 formats.

"DMS Components is to mold makers what 'The Home Center' is to home builders," Mike Hicks, Director of Sales at DMS Components, said. "We provide standard components, custom components, and supplies to keep the mold-making industry moving. With the online part number lookup, we're adding an additional layer of online customer service to help engineers quickly get what they need and get back to work."

DMS Components strives to continuously improve their service, and deliverables, and their online catalog is no exception. Originally launched in 2009, the DMS 3D CAD catalog has been a valuable resource for design engineers at mold shops, as well as OEMs. By providing interactive 3D PDF datasheets, DMS is expanding the online tool to benefit purchasing departments as well.

Hicks added, "This is all about finding new ways to improve the experience for our customers. Over the last 13 years, we have had a great response to the CAD data we provide to engineers. Now, we're expanding the catalog to make the buying process just as easy for purchasing managers. With the 3D PDF datasheets, they can see all the product specs, as well as a 3D model for reference, and they won't need CAD to access it."

About DMS Components

DMS Components is a North American owned corporation, which licenses manufacturing & distribution of precision standardized components and ancillary products for use in the injection molding and die casting industries. Established for over 40 years, the company employs staff at three locations in North America. The locations are Windsor (Ontario/Canada), and Elk Grove Village (Illinois).

Please contact DMS at sales@dmscomponents.com or (800) 265-4885 with any constructive suggestions or user experience ideas!

About CADENAS PARTsolutions

CADENAS PARTsolutions is a leading provider of next-generation 3D part catalogs and product configuration solutions. Using 3D part catalogs with CAD download technology enables manufacturers to increase sales lead generation and ensure that components get "designed in" to OEM products.

Media Inquiries

CADENAS PARTsolutions

Adam Beck

Director of Marketing

400 Techne Center Drive, Ste. 301

Milford, OH 45150 USA

Phone: 513-453-0453

adam.beck@partsolutions.com

partsolutions.com

@partsolutions

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CADENAS PARTsolutions