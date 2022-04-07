CARHARTT APPOINTS KATRINA AGUSTI AS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER

DEARBORN, Mich., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carhartt, America's premium workwear brand since 1889, today announced the promotion of Katrina Agusti as Chief Information Officer (CIO). Agusti officially assumed the position on March 28, following the departure of John Hill who previously held the role. She will report to directly to Linda Hubbard, Carhartt's President and Chief Operating Officer.

As CIO, Agusti will work collaboratively with Carhartt's Senior Leadership team to provide guidance and strategic vision for information technology and digital efforts. She will identify technology solutions that meet the strategic needs of the organization, and will create an environment where a digital mindset becomes an integral component of company culture.

"We have experienced significant growth the last few years at Carhartt and our IT infrastructure and digital transformation is an increasingly important part of our consumer experience," said Linda Hubbard, Carhartt President and Chief Operating Officer. "Katrina has been an integral part of the Carhartt team for nearly 20 years and I am confident that she will bring valuable leadership and technical expertise, to this role."

Agusti joined Carhartt in 2003 and has held various position of increasing responsibility most recently serving as Vice President, Solutions Delivery for the company. In this position, she oversaw the development of the Information Technology (IT) roadmap to enable Carhartt's corporate strategies. Agusti was responsible for the definition, justification and delivery of strategic business IT initiatives, and leading a staff of IT associates and consultants. She played a key role in the identification and delivery of new business processes and solutions which enabled business functions and drive value.

Agusti earned her bachelor of arts degree in Management Information Systems from Davenport University and is a member of the NRF Tech Council and SAP ASUG Executive Exchange. In 2019, she was named as One to Watch by CIO Magazine and the CIO Executive Council.

About Carhartt, Inc.

Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing rugged products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, with approximately 5,400 employees worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company's founder, Hamilton Carhartt. For more information, visit www.carhartt.com.

