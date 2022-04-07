Brian Rayburn Joins Data Sentinel as Vice President of Sales

TORONTO, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Data Sentinel, a leader in sensitive data management innovation and provider of the Data Trust and Compliance platform for businesses, today announced that Brian Rayburn has joined the organization as Vice President of Sales.

Brian has led successful sales teams across North America for more than fifteen years, helping highly regulated organizations achieve their enterprise content management, digital transformation and technical resourcing objectives. He brings in-depth knowledge of the data compliance challenges faced by both the private and public sector in today's ever evolving digital workplace. Brian is a process-driven, passionate leader known for establishing trusted relationships and fostering a values-based team culture that is honest, creative and collaborative.

As Vice President of Sales at Data Sentinel, he will focus the team to accelerate and drive the growth of our business, new market development, sector leadership and scale the sales organization.

Prior to joining Data Sentinel, Brian spent three plus years as Vice President of Sales for Collabware focused on new SaaS sales of both on-premise and cloud-based content archive, discovery and compliance software as well as consulting and managed services.

"Our team, technology and focus has helped us to achieve 180% of our plan in Q1 of this year." said Mark Rowan, CEO of Data Sentinel. "With Brian's help, we are well setup to exceed our annual objectives as well."

About Data Sentinel

Data Sentinel is a data trust and compliance platform that helps businesses persistently manage their data privacy compliance, governance, and quality in real time. Data Sentinel's proprietary deep learning discovery technology illuminates the true nature of an organizations data across all sources and systems, monitoring and measuring the data to ensure compliance with company policies and evolving regulations. Led by industry veterans with extensive real-world experience, Data Sentinel has been built to help businesses produce trusted, correct, compliant, and well governed data.

