One Network Enterprises Named Leader in Nucleus Research's Supply Chain Planning Technology Value Matrix 2022 for the 3rd consecutive year

One Network's NEO Platform is recognized by Nucleus Research for its integrated business planning, sales and operations planning, demand sensing, supply planning, global logistics management, transportation planning, and inventory optimization.

DALLAS, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One Network Enterprises, a global industry leader of supply chain control towers and provider of the Digital Supply Chain Network™, today announced that Nucleus Research, a provider of case-based technology research and advisory services, has again ranked One Network as a Leader in its Supply Chain Planning Technology Value Matrix 2022 for the 3rd consecutive year.

Nucleus Research recognizes One Network as a Leader in its Supply Chain Planning Technology Value Matrix 2022.

The report highlights One Network's updates and improvements to NEO planning functionality including predictive analytics, supply constrained planning, execution-driven scenario planning, autonomous forecasting, continuous and incremental supply and demand planning, optimized inbound execution and last minute allocation.

With supply and labor shortages, geopolitical disruptions and demand fluctuations still challenging global supply chains, the Nucleus Research report once again positions One Network Enterprises as a technology leader. The report credits One Network's enhancements to its NEO platform and AI predictive capabilities with implementation of new supply chain planning (SCP) and execution functions called "NEO Intelligent Agents". The new features improve the automation and prescriptive capabilities of fulfillment (global demand-supply matching), transportation and last-mile delivery. ONE's ongoing improvements to global inbound and last mile capabilities, allow products and materials to be tracked with automated serial numbers to establish accountability at every stage of their journey (and precisely targeted for recall if necessary).

"One Network Enterprises is once again a leader in our 2022 Supply Chain Planning Technology Value Matrix, helping organizations prepare for unforeseen supply chain disruptions, drive efficiencies and impart greater resilience. The investments and developments One Network continues to make to their NEO platform, ML decision-making and multi-tier supplier networks… are enabling organizations globally to adapt and stay competitive and profitable in spite of market disruptions," said Isaac Gould, lead analyst of this report at Nucleus Research. "Given their investment and R&D in their unique network-based intelligent agent technology, we expect them to continue leading in supply chain planning technology."

"We are proud to once again be recognized by Nucleus Research as a leader in the 2022 Supply Chain Planning Technology report," said Mark Brady, CEO of One Network Enterprises. "As Nucleus Research has highlighted, the ongoing improvements we are making to supply chain planning functionality is having a major impact on the resiliency of global supply chains. In today's volatile business environment, quickly resolving supply chain disruptions is of critical importance. Our enhanced NEO intelligent agents better predict and resolve issues, to further improve supply chain resilience with autonomous decision-making and control."

