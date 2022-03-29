InventHelp Inventor Develops Left or Right Elevating Recliner Foot Rest (BEC-114)

PITTSBURGH, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I saw the need for a way to independently control and adjust the left, right or both foot rests on a recliner-style chair," said an inventor, from Exeter, N.H., "so I invented the LEFT OR RIGHT ELEVATING RECLINER FOOT REST. In my years of physical therapy practice, I saw people struggle to adjust the current foot rest design and they told me they wanted the safety and convenience of lifting and adjusting the angle for just one leg."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention enables the user to customize the foot rests to their individual needs. Its emphasis on the left or right leg choice enhances the individual's comfort and support when sitting down. This independently elevating foot rest design would be ideal for individuals with knee replacements, ankle and leg fractures, and various disabilities that may include gout, chronic or acute joint or leg pain, swelling, arthritis or help with knee, leg, ankle, or foot issues. Design variations may be produced as special options.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BEC-114, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp