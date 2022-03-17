MoonXBT Released Options Promotion Ambassador Plan, Further Embraced SocialFi

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia , March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In March 2022, MoonXBT launched its warrant options, kicking off the rollout of a series of options products on this first crypto social trading platform. The product is "users oriented, open, transparent, honest and trustworthy". Together with this new product, MoonXBT also released the "MoonXBT options promotion ambassador plan". In this plan, influencers in the crypto and the wider finance industry are invited to head first in trading the new product, and further discussions and socialization are encouraged among the influencers and their followers. "We want more people to get familiar with options," said George Lee, COO of MoonXBT, "which can make more discussion of trading, and make active more social behavior." Through this plan, MoonXBT hopes to promote the popularization of options, create value for users and make the industry a positive progress. As Lee noted, users can "trade more, discuss more, and socialize more, or our DAO can't be better".

As its name being self-explanatory, SocialFi stands for social finance, a merger of social networking and decentralized finance. Especially in the blockchain-based social media, SocialFi has become one of the most heated topics. It capitalizes and tokenizes social influence while leveraging all the benefits of the blockchain technology. On the other hand, social interconnectivity promotes mass adoption of blockchain and cryptocurrency, a longstanding goal for the industry.

That's why many social media conglomerates are foraying into SocialFi. Facebook's transition to the Metaverse is a reflection of the rise of SocialFi. Similarly, Twitter and Youtube have become hotspots for non-fungible tokens (NFTs). YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said earlier that NFTs present a "previously unimaginable opportunity to grow the connection between creators and their fans" and that the platform is focused on expanding its ecosystem to help creators capitalize on emerging technologies such as NFTs.

Catching up with the latest trend of SocialFi, many crypto trading platforms have been incorporating social features. Among these, MoonXBT, the first crypto social trading platform, has been on the rise in fostering a neighborhood in the crypto world. Established in 2021, the platform quickly rose to fame with its social-centric trading mode. Unlike traditional crypto trading exchanges, MoonXBT offers its users a community in their crypto journey, where they can learn, grow and make friends, in addition to crypto trading.

"MoonXBT presents itself as a social trading platform not just by name but with substance," Lee said. He believes that interconnectivity can be used to drive innovation and creativity. With features such as copy trading and social trading, the platform set a stage for celebrity traders to become influencers, allowing them to better bank on their social influence in the crypto world, as well as boosting crypto adoption worldwide. This is further echoed by the recent launch of the "MoonXBT options promotion ambassador plan", which aims at encouraging socialization among crypto influencers, their followers and the wider crypto world.

With the growing interconnectivity, MoonXBT continues to innovate and plans to launch new projects such as Gamefi and DAO in the upcoming quarters. A more creative and interactive ecosystem will be gradually built up on MoonXBT as Lee pictures the future of MoonXBT. Through social interaction, the exchange has lowered the trading threshold for users.

"I am proud that our staff have a strong passion to drive the growth of crypto as a medium of exchange and a store of value through promoting its liquidity," said Lee. And he added, "I am also humbled by the community support that is almost instantly received whenever a user encounters difficulties on our platform."

In the coming months, MoonXBT plans to launch other option products as well as social events encouraging interaction and connectivity in the crypto world. Stay tuned for more to come!

About MoonXBT

MoonXBT is the world's first social cryptocurrency trading platform, with headquarters in the Cayman Islands and offices in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and Vietnam. At present, MoonXBT provides contract trading, social interaction, and one-click copy trading services for global traders and is committed to building a closer blockchain ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.moonxbt.com

