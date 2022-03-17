CineMassive is Now Haivision MCS

New Haivision subsidiary delivers real-time video and critical visual collaboration solutions to defense, government, public safety, and enterprise organizations

MONTREAL, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision") (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions, today announced that CineMassive Displays, LLC ("CineMassive") is now officially Haivision MCS, LLC ("Haivision MCS").

Haivision Systems Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Haivision Systems Inc.) (PRNewswire)

This announcement marks a key milestone in the integration of the company following the acquisition of CineMassive in August 2021. Haivision MCS, which stands for Mission-Critical Systems, is a subsidiary of Haivision focused on developing, marketing, and selling real-time video and critical visual collaboration solutions to defense, government, public safety, and enterprise organizations.

In addition to selling the highly specialized systems designed to meet the needs of operations centers and control rooms, Haivision MCS will also sell solutions from the complete Haivision product portfolio that address the mission-critical, real-time video needs of ISR, defense, government, and enterprise customers.

"Since the acquisition, we've come together and explored how our combined product portfolios can help our customers across a broad range of mission-critical applications," said Brian Henry, Chief Revenue Officer, Haivision MCS. "This announcement unifies our market presence and builds an even stronger organization committed to delivering technologies to meet mission-critical requirements for our customers."

"CineMassive's expertise in delivering mission-critical visual collaboration solutions to the defense, government, public safety, and enterprise markets will now be leveraged across Haivision's real-time video solution portfolio," said David Minnix, Chief Executive Officer, Haivision MCS. "As Haivision MCS, we're excited to provide our customers with a single, integrated team focused on providing solutions with a deep commitment to IT compliance, security, industry standards, and government certifications."

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded two Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at haivision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Haivision Systems Inc.