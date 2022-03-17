bp announces bold steps in convenience and mobility at biennial BP Amoco Marketers Association convention

bp highlights new initiatives with Mashgin, Grabango, BPme Rewards and more to reimagine consumer experience

CHICAGO, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- bp has unveiled a series of new initiatives for innovating the future of fuel and convenience stations in the US at the BP Amoco Marketers Association (BPAMA) Convention and Business Expo in San Antonio, Texas.

The new initiatives enable bp's branded marketers opportunities to respond to consumer trends and access benefits based on bp's scale. The company announced additional offers to help them reimagine the consumer experience including:

Technology offerings from leading self-checkout providers Mashgin and Grabango

Enhancements to BPme Rewards, including an expansion of bp's Price Match subscription service and a partner offer with SpotHero

A new bp and Amoco consumer credit card coming in Summer 2022

Continued investment in differentiated quality fuel

EV charging options available to integrate into their networks

"In the US, our branded marketers serve as frontline representatives for the bp and Amoco brands within their local communities," said Emma Delaney, executive vice president, customers & products for bp. "I've just had the honor of spending time with them at the BPAMA conference. They are critical to bp's convenience and mobility strategy and we are thrilled to continue offering new tools to support their business."

bp aims to double earnings from global convenience and mobility businesses by 2030 – increasing from around $5 billion in 2019 – while delivering returns in the range of 15-20%. During the same time, bp aims to increase customer touchpoints to 20 million in the same timeframe.

bp also leveraged this year's convention as an opportunity to give back, highlighting the company's focus on making a difference in local communities. By teaming up with In Our Backyard, an activist organization aimed at stopping human trafficking, bp is continuing to emphasize the important role site staff can play in fighting human trafficking by providing access to training and resources to their stations. As part of the convention, attendees earned points towards a charitable donation, resulting in a $20,000 check presented to Cheryl Csiky, Executive Director of In Our Backyard at the conclusion of the convention.

"This year's BPAMA convention fully encompassed all that we strive for as an organization by highlighting our continued focus on taking bold steps to achieve our goals and deliver on bp's strategy to reimagine energy for people and the planet," said Greg Franks, senior vice president, mobility & convenience - Americas for bp. "We are looking forward to the continued success working hand-in-hand with our valued branded marketers."

About bp

bp's ambition is to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. bp is America's largest energy investor since 2005, investing more than $130 billion in the economy and supporting about 230,000 additional jobs. For more information on bp in the US, visit www.bp.com/us.

About BPAMA

The BP Amoco Marketers Association (BPAMA) is a not-for-profit trade association representing bp branded marketers and bp. BPAMA drives a collaborative, strategically focused mission of positioning the BP brand as the brand of choice for Marketers and Consumers, with brand growth that is profitable and sustainable. BPAMA is a powerhouse of knowledge in the petroleum marketing business and the most effective association of its kind in the petroleum industry. Over 80% of BP's branded volume is represented through BPAMA and over 20% of all BP Marketers are active in Board or Committee roles volunteering their time, expertise and business acumen to shape the strategy, programs and offers impacting the BP Marketer Channel of Trade.

