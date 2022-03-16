NASA Awards Ground Systems and Mission Operations-3 Contract

WASHINGTON, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has awarded the Ground Systems and Mission Operations-3 (GSMO-3) contract to KBR Wyle Services LLC of Greenbelt, Maryland. The contract will provide services including systems engineering, facility engineering, launch and early orbit support, flight operations, flight dynamics support, and sustaining engineering for NASA.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA) (PRNewswire)

The total maximum ordering value of the cost-plus-award fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract is $640 million. The effective ordering period is from June 1, 2022, through May 31, 2027. The work will be performed at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, and at other facilities related to NASA missions and launch activities.

The contractor will support a wide range of mission operations, including concept studies, formulation development, implementation, operations, sustaining engineering and decommissioning. The contractor will also support operations studies, systems engineering, design, implementation, integration and testing of ground systems and operations products, mission operations and sustaining engineering.

This contract will support NASA's science and Earth science missions including, but not limited to: Earth Observing System; Earth Observing System Data and Operations System; Magnetospheric Multi-Scale mission; Global Precipitation Measurement mission; Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter; James Webb Space Telescope; Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope; Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites (built by NASA for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration); Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope; and Solar Dynamics Observatory.

For information about NASA and agency programs, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NASA