Midwest Holding Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter 2021 and Full Year 2021 Results

Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago

LINCOLN, Neb., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Holding Inc. ("Midwest") (NASDAQ: MDWT) today announced plans to host a conference call to discuss financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 on March 25, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company also plans to post those results on the investor relations section of its website at https://ir.midwestholding.com after the close of the financial markets on March 24, 2022.

To register for this conference call, please go to this link.   Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details. 

The call may also be accessed via webcast, using this link.

A replay of the webcast will be made available after the call on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at https://ir.midwestholding.com

About Midwest Holding Inc. 

Midwest Holding Inc. is a technology-enabled, services-oriented annuity platform. Midwest designs and develops in-demand annuity products that are distributed through independent distribution channels, to a large and growing demographic of U.S. retirees. Midwest originates, manages and transfers these annuities through reinsurance arrangements to asset managers and other third-party investors, who are actively seeking these financially attractive products. Midwest also provides the operational and regulatory infrastructure and expertise to enable asset managers and third-party investors to form, capitalize and manage their own reinsurance capital vehicles.

Contacts 

For more information, please visit www.midwestholding.com

Investor contact: ir@midwestholding.com

Media inquiries: press@midwestholding.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/midwest-holding-schedules-conference-call-to-discuss-fourth-quarter-2021-and-full-year-2021-results-301504531.html

SOURCE Midwest Holding Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.