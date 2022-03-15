THOMAS G. SAMPSON SR. ADMITTED TO AMERICAN COLLEGE OF TRIAL LAWYERS

ATLANTA, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas ("Tom") G. Sampson Sr. has become a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, one of the premier legal associations in North America, at its annual meeting held in February in Coronado, California.

Founded in 1950, the College is composed of the best of the trial bar from the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Fellowship in the College is extended by invitation only and only after careful investigation, to those experienced trial lawyers of diverse backgrounds, who have mastered the art of advocacy and whose professional careers have been marked by the highest standards of ethical conduct, professionalism, civility and collegiality. Lawyers must have a minimum of fifteen years trial experience before they can be considered for Fellowship.

Membership in the College cannot exceed one percent of the total lawyer population of any state or province. There are currently approximately 5,800 members in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, including active Fellows, Emeritus Fellows, Judicial Fellows (those who ascended to the bench after their induction) and Honorary Fellows. The College maintains and seeks to improve the standards of trial practice, professionalism, ethics, and the administration of justice through education and public statements on independence of the judiciary, trial by jury, respect for the rule of law, access to justice, and fair and just representation of all parties to legal proceedings. The College is thus able to speak with a balanced voice on important issues affecting the legal profession and the administration of justice.

Mr. Sampson is a Founding Partner of Thomas Kennedy Sampson & Tompkins LLP, Georgia's oldest black-owned law firm, and has been practicing in Atlanta for 50 years. A 1971 graduate of the University of North Carolina School of Law in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Mr. Sampson serves as the firm's Managing Partner.

