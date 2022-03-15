Orbit Maritime System Achieves Significant Design Milestone Acceptance for SES's O3b mPOWER system

Orbit's OceanTRx Series of Maritime systems will provide continuous satellite connectivity at a variety of frequencies and satellite orbits to support SES's multi-orbit satellite networks.

NETANYA, Israel, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Orbit Communications Systems Ltd. (TASE: ORBI), a leading global provider of maritime and airborne SATCOM terminals, tracking ground station solutions, and mission-critical airborne audio management systems announced that they successfully completed the significant design milestone towards a first system release for its Orbit Maritime system in Q3 2022.

Anthem of the Seas. Credit to El Coleccionista de Instantes Fotografía & Video (PRNewswire)

The system will enable superior quality service on SES's medium earth orbit (MEO) constellation, O3b, its second-generation MEO system, O3b mPOWER, as well as its geostationary (GEO) satellites.

The terminal is the result of a partnership agreement between the companies in 2021 to develop evolutionary multi-orbit maritime terminals.

SES's O3b mPOWER satellites are operating approximately 8,000km above Earth's surface and can be shifted and scaled in real-time to meet customer demands. When launched this year, the O3b mPOWER system will deliver connectivity services ranging from tens of megabits to multiple gigabits per second.

"We are proud of reaching this milestone strengthening our decades long collaboration with SES," said Daniel Eshchar, CEO of Orbit. "The OceanTRx Series of multiband maritime SATCOM solutions are already fielded in large quantities, operating on SES's existing MEO constellation network. Exciting, that together we are developing the next generation constellation O3b mPOWER".

