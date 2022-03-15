Fresh Vine Wine Introduces New Vintage of Its Highly Popular "Better For You" Rosé Wine

2020 Vintage Sold Out, Production for New 2021 Vintage increased by 21X (2100%)

MINNEAPOLIS, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE American: VINE), the premier producer of low carb, low calorie premium wines in the United States, today announced they are now bottling the 2021 Vintage of its "Better For You" Rosé Wine. Because of its popularity (the 2020 Vintage completely sold out within the first few months of availability), FVW is bottling 21 times more 2021 vintage Rose' than was bottled for the 2020 vintage. The new vintage is now available for pre-order and slated to be on store shelves by April 1, just in time for Rose's peak sales season.

Janelle Anderson, CEO of Fresh Vine Wine, Inc., said, "Because of the tremendous success of our 2020 Vintage, we have expedited the bottling of a new, 2021 Vintage of our extremely popular Rosé Wine. The new vintage maintains the same taste of fresh flavors of nectarine, stone fruit, and melon framed wonderfully with a bit of mouth-watering acidity as our 2020 Vintage. Our Rosé Wine is a delightful blend of Pinot Grigio and Pinot Noir grapes grown exclusively for Fresh Vine Wines, whole-cluster pressed then fermented and aged in stainless steel. Our Rosé Wine is especially popular in the summer months, when it offers a refreshing choice while remaining low in carbohydrates, sugar, and calories. Production for the 2021 Vintage will be almost 21 times greater than the 2020 Vintage to accommodate the growth anticipated in the expanded markets and geographies recently announced. . We want to assure that our Rose' can be enjoyed by its growing devotees whenever the occasion arises."

Fresh Vine Wines' premium Cabernet, Chardonay and other varietals also remain extremely popular and are now available in a growing number of locations nationwide, as well as direct-to-consumer on the Company's website. FVW's unique collection of bold, crisp, and creamy wines embody a deeper connection with today's active lifestyles. Fresh Vine Wine's premium wines offer an affordable, premium wine with superior taste while being "Better for You," among the fastest growing beverage categories in the market.

About Fresh Vine Wine, Inc.

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE American: VINE) is a premier producer of low carb, low calorie premium wines in the United States, kicking off a 2022 growth plan following its IPO in mid-December 2021. Fresh Vine Wine's brand vision is to lead the emerging "Better For You" category, as health trends continue to accelerate in the US marketplace. The 2020 US wine market was a $69B category. Fresh Vine Wine plans to accelerate growth in 2022 by amplifying its marketing, expanding product offerings and expanding its team. Fresh Vine Wine positions its core brand lineup as an affordable luxury, retailing between $14.99-$22.99. Fresh Vine Wine's varietals currently include its Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Rosé.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "could," "may," "will," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "goal," "project," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements address various matters including statements regarding the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's ability to hire additional personnel and to manage the growth of its business; the Company's reliance on its brand name, reputation and product quality; the Company's ability to adequately address increased demands that may be placed on its management, operational and production capabilities; the effectiveness of the Company's advertising and promotional activities and investments; the Company's reliance on celebrities to endorse its wines and market its brand; general competitive conditions; fluctuations in consumer demand for wine; overall decline in the health of the economy and consumer discretionary spending; the occurrence of adverse weather events, natural disasters, public health emergencies, or other unforeseen circumstances that may cause delays to or interruptions in the Company's operations; risks associated with disruptions in the Company's supply chain for grapes and raw and processed materials; the impact of COVID-19 and its variants on the Company's customers, suppliers, business operations and financial results; disrupted or delayed service by the distributors the Company relies on for the distribution of its wines; the Company's ability to successfully execute its growth strategy; the Company's success in retaining or recruiting, or changes required in, its officers, key employees or directors; the Company's ability to protect its trademarks and other intellectual property rights; the Company's ability to comply with laws and regulations affecting its business, including those relating to the manufacture, sale and distribution of wine; claims, demands and lawsuits to which the Company may be subject and the risk that its insurance or indemnities coverage may not be sufficient; the Company's ability to operate, update or implement its IT systems; the Company's ability to successfully pursue strategic acquisitions and integrate acquired businesses; the Company's potential ability to obtain additional financing when and if needed; the Company's founders' significant influence over the Company; and the risks identified in the Company's other filings with the SEC. The Company cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read the Company's filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov , for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. The Company's business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

