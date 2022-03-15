AARP Member Benefits Expand Offerings with New Providers

WASHINGTON, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP members can now take advantage of savings benefits that are available from two new providers, IHG Hotels & Resorts and Moe's Southwest Grill.

"We are pleased to make available more opportunities for AARP members to save in 2022," said John Larew, AARP Services President and CEO. "From good food to much-needed getaways, this quarter's membership offers showcase part of the value of an AARP membership, especially when members are looking to treat themselves."

IHG Hotels & Resorts – AARP members save 10% or more off the best available rate when booking a stay at an IHG property. IHG Hotels & Resorts is a diverse family of hotels and resorts, each offering its own, unique hospitality experience. From long stays and city escapes to beach breaks and everyday essentials, IHG Hotels & Resorts has nearly 6,000 hotels across 100 countries and 17 brands, each with their own unique personality, delivering great guest experiences. – AARP members save 10% or more off the best available rate when booking a stay at an IHG property. IHG Hotels & Resorts is a diverse family of hotels and resorts, each offering its own, unique hospitality experience. From long stays and city escapes to beach breaks and everyday essentials, IHG Hotels & Resorts has nearly 6,000 hotels across 100 countries and 17 brands, each with their own unique personality, delivering great guest experiences.

Moe's Southwest Grill – AARP members save 10% at all participating Moe's locations in-store and for online orders when they link their AARP membership to their Moe Rewards account. – AARP members save 10% at all participating Moe's locations in-store and for online orders when they link their AARP membership to their Moe Rewards account.

For more information about the benefits AARP members have access to, visit aarp.org/viewbenefits . AARP commercial member benefits are provided by third parties, not by AARP or its affiliates.

About IHG®

IHG Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 17 hotel brands and IHG Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has nearly 6,000 open hotels in more than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 in the development pipeline.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 325,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG Rewards. For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About Moe's Southwest Grill

Welcome to Moe's!® Founded in 2000 and based in Atlanta, GA, Moe's Southwest Grill is a fast-casual restaurant franchise that serves high quality and fresh southwestern food. Moe's has an extensive variety of menu items to please the entire family – from burritos to specialty items like quesadillas, nachos and stacks. Whether you visit one of the 650+ franchised locations across 38 states or have us cater your next event, free chips and salsa come with every order. Check us out online at www.moes.com to find a store near you, and then connect with us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About AARP Services

AARP Services, founded in 1999, is a wholly-owned taxable subsidiary of AARP. AARP Services manages the provider relationships for and performs quality control oversight of the wide range of products and services that carry the AARP name and are made available by independent providers as benefits to AARP's millions of members. The provider offers currently span health products, financial products, travel and leisure products, and life event services. Specific products include Medicare supplemental insurance; credit cards, auto and home, mobile home and motorcycle insurance, life insurance and annuities; member discounts on rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and lodging; special offers on technology and gifts; pharmacy services and legal services. AARP Services also engages in new product development activities for AARP and provides certain consulting services to outside companies.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org, www.aarp.org/espanol or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspanol and @AARPadvocates, @AliadosAdelante on social media.

