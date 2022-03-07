EVERI HOLDINGS RECOGNIZED IN THREE CATEGORIES AT 2022 EKG SLOT AWARDS

LAS VEGAS, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi" or "the Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology, and player loyalty solutions, announced today that the Company won three awards at the fourth annual EKG Slot Awards.

The EKG Slot Awards recognize excellence in land-based and interactive slot machine game development. For the third consecutive year, Everi won the award for "Most Improved Supplier – Core." In addition, Black Diamond® was recognized as the "Top Performing Core Mechanical Reel Game" and Double Black Diamond™ was recognized as the "Top Performing New Mechanical Reel Core Game." This represents Everi's second win in the "Top Performing New Mechanical Reel Core Game" category, with Cash Machine™ receiving the same honor in 2019.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized as a top slot machine supplier by our casino operator customers. These wins were made possible by the hard work and tireless effort from multiple departments across the Everi team," said Dean Ehrlich, Everi Executive Vice President and Games Business Leader. "We will continue to build upon our success in both the video and mechanical reel segments, and are planning for the development of even more engaging player experiences and award-worthy products in the coming years. The entire Everi team thanks Eilers & Krejcik Gaming for highlighting and recognizing the performance of our compelling gaming content."

EKG Slot Award winners are determined through a data-driven process, combined with input from a distinguished industry advisory board, and official voting from over 100 qualified slot directors. These slot directors represent over 300 casinos that operate roughly 300,000 slot machines across the U.S. and Canada.

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. Focused on player engagement and assisting our casino customers to operate more efficiently, the Company develops entertaining game content and gaming machines, gaming systems, and services for land-based and iGaming operators. The Company is also the preeminent provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power the casino floor while improving operational efficiencies and fulfilling regulatory compliance requirements, including products and services that facilitate convenient and secure cash and cashless financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and regulatory and intelligence software. For more information, please visit www.everi.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

The EKG Slot Awards Show is produced by Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, LLC and is designed to recognize excellence in slot machine game development within the casino gaming industry. More info and highlights from last year can be found at www.ekgslotawards.com .

