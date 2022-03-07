Datacor Acquires Format Solutions, A Leader in Software for the Animal Nutrition and Pet Food Markets

FLORHAM PARK N.J., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datacor, Inc., a leading provider of process manufacturing and chemical distribution software, announces the acquisition of Format Solutions. Format Solutions specializes in the design, authoring and marketing of software for recipe optimization, ingredient allocation, operational efficiency and food and feed formulation solutions for the animal feed, aqua feed, pet food, human food, premix and other industries.

Format Solutions was formed as a Cargill brand after the combination of Feed Management Systems and Format International in late 2015. Format Solutions combines deep expertise in nutrition and formulation, all with a broad global reach, serving customers in nearly 100 countries. Under Cargill's leadership, Format Solutions software has become the most widely used technology in the animal nutrition and pet food sectors, responsible for the manufacturing of more tons of products around the world than any other provider.

"Cargill has signed an agreement to sell its Format Solutions business to Datacor, a company with deep expertise and experience in providing software and services to the process manufacturing industries," says Scott Ainslie, managing director of Cargill's digital solutions business. "Through Cargill's trusted partner relationships, alliances, and global solutions, we are committed to the digital transformation of livestock nutrition and production."

"We are pleased to welcome Format Solutions to Datacor," states Datacor president Tom Jackson. "With the addition of the Format Solutions software products and team we are able to add best-in-class capabilities in the animal nutrition and pet food verticals, two substantial segments in the process manufacturing space. We look forward to investing in the Format Solutions software products and providing best-in-class service to the Format customers."

About Datacor

Datacor is a leading provider of process manufacturing, chemical simulation, returnable container tracking, lab formulation and chemical distribution software that helps professionals maximize productivity, use data as a competitive advantage and drive smarter business growth. By remaining a single source of trusted technology, upholding a longstanding reputation as industry experts and serving as a partner in business improvement, we help modern businesses optimize operations to better serve their customers. Learn more at www.datacor.com.

About Cargill

Cargill's 155,000 employees across 70 countries work relentlessly to achieve our purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. Every day, we connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients, and people and animals with the food they need to thrive. We combine 155 years of experience with new technologies and insights to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, financial and industrial customers in more than 125 countries. Side-by-side, we are building a stronger, sustainable future for agriculture. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center.

Datacor Media Contact:

Caitlin O'Donnell |Head of Marketing | Datacor

