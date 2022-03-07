Daiya's Latest Plant-Based Innovations Take Center Stage at Natural Products Expo West

Plant-based pioneer will serve up new plant-based cheese innovation, new Flatbread launch, new Cheddar Jalapeño Mac & Cheeze and many more

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of our ongoing effort to surprise and delight consumers, Daiya Foods Inc , a pioneer in plant-based foods, will showcase our latest plant-based innovation at the upcoming Natural Products Expo West, happening March 8-12 in Anaheim, Calif. New cheeze products will include the Italian 4 Cheeze Blend, Feta and Grilling Cheeze Blocks, and Garlic & Herbs Cream Cheeze. We will also feature three new plant-based Flatbread varieties, as well as the Nexty Award finalist Cheddar Jalapeño Mac & Cheeze, among other products. Daiya's delicious new offerings, alongside a chef-curated elevated menu, will be available for sampling beginning Thursday, March 10, through the weekend at booths #577 and #682.

"As plant-based foods continue to evolve, delivering great tasting products that just happen to be plant-based is our mission," said Dan Hua, vice president of marketing at Daiya Foods. "By constantly improving our recipes, and introducing new flavors and products, we plan to continually delight the tastebuds of plant-based loyalists and explorers alike."

Daiya will showcase the following plant-based innovations at Natural Products Expo West:

Daiya 4 Cheeze Blend Shreds —A first for the plant-based category, Daiya 4 Cheeze Blend Shreds is made with chickpea and free from dairy, gluten and soy. These crave-worthy Shreds are ideal for any recipes calling for ooey-gooey, perfectly melted cheese and are available in two flavors:

Daiya Feta Style Block —Inspired by traditional Feta cheese from Greece , Daiya's Feta Style Block is full of robust flavor and a touch of olive oil to transport you to the sunny side of Santorini: salty, tangy, and slightly buttery with a semi-smooth bite. Daiya's Feta Style Block can be crumbled on salads, wraps, bruschetta, pasta and pizzas, and versatile for a variety of dishes but not easily replaced or swapped out.

Grilling Cheeze Blocks —Hot off the GRILL – this innovative cheeze, inspired by traditional Halloumi cheese from Cyprus , invites your tastes buds to set sail to the Mediterranean. This one-of-a-kind cheeze isn't prepared like most others: our Grilling Cheeze Block is meant to be grilled and pan-fried, maintaining its shape without melting away. Crispy on the outside and creamy yet chewy on the inside with tangy notes of herb and garlic throughout, this unique plant-based grilling cheeze will add an unexpected twist to all your favorite dishes.

Daiya Cream Cheeze —Daiya's newest cream cheeze flavor, Roasted Garlic & Herbs, is made with real pieces of roasted garlic, herbs, and decadent coconut cream. The super smooth and ultra-creamy plant-based cream cheeze spread is the perfect complement to both warm and cold dishes that will satisfy all those savory cravings. It comes in a recyclable 8 oz. tub and is proudly free from dairy, gluten, soy, peanuts, and many other common allergens. Daiya's new and improved original cream cheeze recipe also comes in a flavor-forward Chive and Onion, tangy-sweet Plain and fruity Strawberry.

Daiya Flatbread —Introducing the first plant-based and gluten-free flatbread in the frozen aisle. Featuring on-trend flavors and innovative ingredients like nut-free sunflower seed pesto, caramelized onion, and plant-based Italian sausage crumbles, layered with our consumer favorite Cutting Board Cheeze shreds. Daiya's new Flatbread comes in 3 thoughtfully crafted flavors and provides a bistro-inspired experience with at-home convenience.

Daiya Cheddar Jalapeño Mac & Cheeze—With a decadent sauce texture and consistency that's ready to go in a convenient, pour-and-stir sauce pouch, Cheddar Jalapeño Mac & Cheeze is the latest flavor addition to the Daiya Mac & Cheeze family. A finalist in the NEXTY Awards: Special Diet Food Category, the new flavor offers the bold and mildly spicy kick of jalapeños that consumers love and is, of course, plant-based and made with gluten-free pasta.

For more information on Daiya's plant-based offerings, please visit www.daiyafoods.com.

About Daiya

Daiya Foods was founded in 2008 out of a love for food and a commitment to healthy living. Today, as an industry leader and one of the founding members of The Plant Based Foods Association-US and The Plant Based Foods of Canada Association, Daiya remains passionate about celebrating delicious food that is dairy, gluten and soy free. Its line of premium plant-based foods, like Burritos, Frozen Desserts, Pizzas, Cheezecakes, Cream Cheeze Style Spreads, and wonderful cheese alternatives, including Blocks, Shreds, Slices and Sticks, are available in the dairy case and freezer aisle. Daiya also has a line of shelf-stable products like its Mac & Cheeze, Cheeze Sauce and Dairy-Free Dressings.

Daiya's selection of deliciously plant-based foods can be found in more than 25,000 grocery stores in the U.S., including Kroger, Walmart, Target, Whole Foods, Safeway and Publix, as well as Sprouts and most natural food retailers. Daiya's products are also available internationally in Mexico, Spain, The Netherlands, South Korea, Hong Kong, and more.

For more information about Daiya, please visit www.daiyafoods.com , become a fan on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram .

