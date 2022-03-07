Centerra, a Constellis Company, Wins $237 Million Contract with the United States Marshals Service <legend role="h2">The Company will provide Court Security Officer Services for the Fifth Federal Judicial Circuit</legend>

HERNDON, Va., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellis, a leading provider of essential risk management and mission support services to government and commercial clients worldwide, announced today that the United States Marshals Service (USMS) awarded Constellis company, Centerra, a contract for Court Security Officer (CSO) services for the Fifth Federal Judicial Circuit.

"We are honored to be selected by the USMS to provide Court Security Officer services for the Fifth Federal Judicial Circuit," said Terry Ryan, CEO of Constellis. "Our officers have years of experience safeguarding our nation's Federal Courts across the United States, and we are proud to be considered a security partner of choice."

"It is our mission to ensure safety for our customers," said Gerard "Jerry" Neville, President of North American Operations at Constellis. "The safety of judges, attorneys, and other court officials in our Federal courts is imperative so they may render fair and impartial justice without fear of threat or harm."

The U.S. Court of Appeals is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and encompasses eight U.S. District Courts with an overall jurisdiction of Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana.

The Constellis Team is leveraging its world-class training center in Moyock, NC, to develop and implement an unrivaled, best-in-class training experience to provide even greater CSO capability to the USMS and Federal courts.

