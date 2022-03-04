InventHelp Inventor Develops Pet Leash to Hold Filled Pet Waste Bags (LBT-125)

PITTSBURGH, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a modified pet leash that enables the user to easily carry filled bags of pet waste," said an inventor, from Shillington, Pa., "so I invented the DOOKIE HOLDER. My design eliminates the need to hold filled bags until they can be disposed of properly."

The invention offers an improved alternative to traditional retractable dog leashes. In doing so, it provides a temporary way to carry filled plastic waste bags when walking a dog. As a result, it eliminates the need to carry filled waste bags in pockets or by hand and it increases convenience and sanitation. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet dog owners. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LBT-125, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

