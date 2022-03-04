Charles Schwab Set to Join S&P 100; BellRing Brands to Join S&P MidCap 400; Cerence to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:

S&P 500 constituent The Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE: SCHW) will replace Biogen Inc. (NASD: BIIB) in the S&P 100 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, March 21 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. Biogen will remain in the S&P 500.

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) will replace Cerence Inc. (NASD: CRNC) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Cerence will replace Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, March 14 . S&P MidCap 400 constituent Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE: POST) is converting its interest in BellRing Brands into new BellRing Brands stock and then distributing 80.1% of that interest to shareholders on March 11 . Following the distribution, Post Holdings will remain in the S&P MidCap 400. Immediately prior to the transaction, BellRing Brands will consolidate its multiple share class structure into a new single share class structure. Post transactions, BellRing Brands' market capitalization will be more representative of the mid-cap market space. Cerence's market capitalization is more representative of the small-cap market space. Cooper-Standard is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector March 14, 2022 S&P MidCap 400 Addition BellRing Brands BRBR Consumer Staples March 14, 2022 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Cerence CRNC Information Technology March 14, 2022 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Cerence CRNC Information Technology March 14, 2022 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Cooper-Standard CPS Consumer Discretionary March 21, 2022 S&P 100 Addition Charles Schwab SCHW Financials March 21, 2022 S&P 100 Deletion Biogen BIIB Healthcare

