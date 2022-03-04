Buck appoints industry veteran David Eisenberg as leader of rapidly growing U.S. OCIO business

NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buck, an integrated HR, pensions, and employee benefits consulting, technology, and administration services firm, today announced that David Eisenberg has joined the Investment team and will lead the Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) business.

Buck's OCIO business has experienced significant growth in recent years, and Eisenberg will work with clients to design and implement investment programs that minimize risk and to help secure the plan's financial obligations to participants.

"As the capital markets continue to get more complex, asset owners and plan sponsors are increasingly looking to outsource their investment decisions to trusted, independent, and highly collaborative partners," said Eisenberg. "This trend is going to continue and I'm excited to lead a team that takes a holistic approach to plan management, helping our clients enhance governance, strengthen operational depth, and reduce expenses."

Eisenberg has more than 30 years of experience working with institutional clients to build and manage investment programs, on both a discretionary and non-discretionary basis, and serving as an OCIO. His responsibilities have included developing investment policy, making investment decisions, developing and leading investment teams, and conducting investment manager due diligence.

"David's investment background and client-centric approach will provide our clients with the exceptional guidance and support they need to design and implement strategies that balance risk management against plan liabilities," said Tonya Manning, U.S. Wealth Practice Leader and Chief Actuary. "With his leadership of our U.S. OCIO business, Buck will bring unparalleled investment consulting services to our clients."

