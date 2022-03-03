Zywave Releases 2021 Stewardship Report Highlighting Unparalleled Innovation & Transformational Solutions

MILWAUKEE, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading insurtech provider, Zywave, today released its 2021 Stewardship Report detailing the company's milestones over the past year. Highlights from 2021 include over 500 product releases and enhancements, further expansion in both carrier and P&C markets, and four major corporate acquisitions, reinforcing Zywave's position among the largest platform providers of end-to-end insurance solutions.

Zywave_logo (PRNewsfoto/ZYWAVE) (PRNewswire)

"Zywave's vision is to revolutionize the insurance market through digital transformation," said Jason Liu, CEO of Zywave. "To achieve this, we continue to examine and innovate at every stage in the insurance lifecycle, empowering our customers to rethink the status quo and unlock their true growth potential. Zywave's achievements over the past year are a testament to our unwavering commitment to the industry and our customers."

To provide its customers with the best solutions in the industry, Zywave has continued to invest heavily in its existing products, while enhancing its product portfolio with new acquisitions. Following are a few of the company's highlights from the past year.

Strategic Acquisitions – Expanded product portfolio in the P&C market by acquiring Modgic and IBQ, and significantly grew Carrier offering with acquisitions of Enquiron and ClarionDoor, resulting in even stronger and more robust solutions for those markets.

Corporate Growth – Added more than 500 employees to ensure overachievement on innovation, customer service and support targets.

Product Innovation – Established complete suite of configure, price, quote (CPQ) solutions for insurance carriers and distributors; significantly expanded content management and customization capabilities; increased capabilities surrounding client engagement and reporting; expanded data services, including cyber risks and exposure; and much more.

Industry & Customer Support – Provided over 125 free, educational webinars on today's most critical insurance topics; hosted more than 20 industry events via Advisen, facilitating growth and connection within the industry; and offered over 450 courses to help Zywave customers better understand and utilize their solutions.

To view Zywave's 2021 Stewardship Report, visit https://go.zywave.com/2021StewardshipReport_.html. For more information on Zywave, visit www.zywave.com.

About Zywave

Zywave leads the insurtech industry, fueling business growth for its partners with cloud-based sales management, client delivery, content and analytics solutions. Zywave's all-in-one platform provides customizable, user-friendly options that enable insurance professionals to build a unique solution to fit their specific growth goals—their own Modern RevOps Machine. More than 15,000 carriers, agencies and brokerages worldwide—including all of the top 100 U.S. insurance brokerages—use Zywave solutions to enhance client services, achieve business growth and promote greater health, wellness, risk management and safety. Additional information can be found at www.zywave.com.

Contact: Megan O'Shea

megan.oshea@zywave.com

414-454-6117

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zywave