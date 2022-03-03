Exaware powers NTT DATA's 5G SEPP

NETANYA, Israel, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT DATA, one of the leading global players in IT consultancy, has unveiled 5G SEPP (Security Edge Protection Proxy) at MWC 2022, its latest product in the 5G portfolio of NTT DATA. 5G SEPP combines several technologies into a robust security solution to address the needs of global corporations for high-speed wireless connectivity. Exaware, a leading provider of Open Network routing solutions for mobile and fixed telecommunications service providers, plays a central role providing the vital routing functionalities for the 5G SEPP connectivity requirement at the 5G core sites.

This collaboration between NTT DATA and Exaware gives birth to a certified Cloud-native solution to enrich current Edge/Cloud Computing-based scenarios and enables applications that require high efficiency and low latency. Mobile Service Providers and Roaming Carriers will be able to use NTT DATA 5G SEPP to offer companies and Public Institutions a new service delivery model in the implementation of 5G roaming solutions, capable of enabling technologically advanced deployment scenarios automatically, quickly and reliably.

"It's time to rethink the way we design, build and manage networks." - commented Ben Afshari, VP of Global Sales at Exaware - "Our Partnership with NTT Data is a significant milestone in Exaware's journey to deploy open networking solutions in Carrier Networks. We are pushing the edge of disaggregated networking towards new horizons by integrating 3rd party applications and network functions to our telco-grade NOS, our unique technology allows service providers to innovate and reduce time to market, by simply turning old school routers to extendable routers".

"We are thrilled to be attending the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona 2022. NTT DATA is ready for the 5G revolution" - says Francesco Petullà, Vice President and Head of Network Engineering at NTT DATA - "and this was made possible also thanks to the collaboration with Exaware, a partnership that will allow the two companies to act synergistically to offer the market increasingly advanced technological solutions."

About Exaware

Exaware is a leading provider of open and disaggregated routing solutions. ExaNOS, Exaware's Network Operating System, is designed from the ground up to power up a selection of Whitebox routers for various Telco use cases, from Access to Core applications. ExaNOS is a feature-rich routing stack, designed to meet carrier scale, performance and reliability. ExaNOS cloud-based architecture enables for the first time to integrate a wide range of third-party applications and Network Functions. www.exaware.com

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA Italia is part of the Japanese multinational NTT DATA, one of the world's leading players in IT Consulting and Services. Digital, Consulting, Cyber Security and System Integration are just some of the main lines of business. Our mission is to create value for our customers through innovation. NTT DATA has a global presence in over 50 countries, 130,000 professionals and an international network of research and development centers in Tokyo, Palo Alto and Cosenza. NTT DATA is present in Italy with over 5000 employees and 11 offices in Milan, Rome, Turin, Genoa, Treviso, Pisa, Naples and Cosenza.

