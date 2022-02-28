Wedo Set to Launch as Demand for Freelancers Reaches All-Time High <span class="legendSpanClass">The innovative platform for freelancers and solopreneurs will send out invitations for users to join the app beginning in April</span>

SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a report conducted by Intuit, it was projected that approximately 40% of the US workforce would be freelancers by 2020. Despite the impact of the pandemic on the global economy, that prediction has very nearly come true, and the demand for freelancers is only expected to grow as the gig economy continues to expand.

This reality paints the picture of an industry ripe for disruption, and Wedo, an American and European communication and financial platform built for freelancers and entrepreneurs, is aiming to fill that role with the release of invitations to join their upcoming app starting in April.

"We already knew that there had been an increase in the number of people worldwide who identify as freelancers, but this study makes it clear that this rise is matched by a surge in demand," said Indiana Gregg, founder and CEO of Wedo. "Wedo was built to bridge the gap left by current payment and operational platforms designed for freelancers, and we are excited to begin helping more people help more people.

Founded in 2020, Wedo was developed as a solution to the high costs and complications involved in the early stages of starting a business. Wedo has designed a community for all those striking out on their own to build sustainable businesses and have access to the tools they need to drive their efforts in the right direction.

About Wedo

Wedo is an American and European social communication SaaS with an integrated banking tool serving the $4T global freelancer, coaching, and startup market with an aim to supercharge their business; Wedo removes financial and technical barriers to entry by bringing together the tools for the gig economy live streaming video, in-stream payments, webinars, and booking tools with banking services built into one seamless platform. Founded by former freelancer Indiana Gregg at the beginning of the COVID pandemic, Wedo is on a mission to remove barriers that are too high for a new business to afford. Join beta at https://getwedo.today

