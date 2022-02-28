Venture Noire and Remote Year Partner to Launch a Global Accelerator Program for Black and Minority Entrepreneurs

BENTOVILLE, Ark., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture Noire, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving black quality of life through economic development, today announced that it has partnered with Remote Year , a transformational community-based platform for remote working globally, to expand its signature 8-week accelerator program, In The Black, internationally. The first international cohort will bring 15-20 US-based startup founders to Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa in Q3 of this year. Venture Noire's In The Black seeks to improve quality of life through entrepreneurship, supporting minority workforce creation and development. The cohort program will focus specifically on Black and minority founders of startups that are focused on the future of work, as well as the travel and hospitality industry, providing them with weekly training and mentorship on how to grow their businesses.

Through the partnership with Remote Year, cohort participants will complement their classroom training with a full cultural immersion in South Africa including private local accommodations, coworking space, access to local experiences, community programming, social impact projects, staff, health and safety resources, city and program orientations and more. Beyond the curriculum and exposure that participants will receive, the program will provide new opportunities for expanded creativity, global thinking and access to global opportunities given the rise of remote work. Applications for the program are now open and will close on May 15th.

"We believe that the rise in remote work is here to stay and has already shifted the ways in which businesses fundamentally operate and adapt. With this partnership, we're putting the best and brightest minds internationally to creating solutions for the future of work," said Keenan Beasley, Founder of Venture Noire. "By expanding internationally we're also able to bring even more diverse founders and entrepreneurs into our community to network, impact and empower."

This program is best suited for entrepreneurs whose companies are already set up for remote work and who are ready to scale in a remote capacity. Entrepreneurs within the cohort will gain first-hand experience and knowledge about the intricacies of operating a global supply chain and scaling internationally. Up to 20 percent of the cohort participants will be locally based in South Africa as part of Remote Year's commitment to driving a positive impact in the local communities in which it operates. Participants will learn to cultivate international appeal for their products and services based on real-world networking experiences with fellow global entrepreneurs.

"Remote Year is built on the belief that travel and remote work leads to innovation, exploration, and personal and professional growth," said Tue Le, VP of Brand, Product & Community at Remote Year. "Partnering with Venture Noire is a natural fit for us because we share not only those same beliefs, but also a deep commitment to using our platforms to solve global inequities and create a tangible benefit for Black and minority business owners, the local community, and the global economy. We are excited to launch this program as the first in a series over the next few years and to be a part of these entrepreneurs' transformational journeys particularly on a continent that has given birth to so many Black entrepreneurs and businesses."

Venture Noire's inaugural In The Black cohorts included two groups of minority founders across varying industries and verticals. The program culminated in December of 2021 with a virtual ceremony and pitch competition. Looking ahead, Venture Noire plans to announce additional vertical specific programs and partners to ensure the founders are receiving maximum value. Upcoming program verticals include commerce-focused businesses such as beauty, pet care, food and beverage, health and home. For more information please visit www.venturenoire.org.

ABOUT VENTURE NOIRE

Venture Noire is a 510c3 accredited non-profit diversity, equity and inclusion partner. Venture Noire was formed to improve Black quality of life through workforce creation and economic development. Through its programming, Venture Noire is on a mission to accelerate communities of color by catalyzing the success of minority-owned businesses in the digital economy.

Venture Noire's ecosystem includes dozens of minority-owned start-ups that are on the cutting edge of technology, innovation and creativity.

ABOUT REMOTE YEAR

Remote Year is the leading global community-based travel platform that sparks boundless and borderless opportunities for growth and change through remote working and immersive local experiences. Since 2015, Remote Year has facilitated over 90 life-changing programs in 40+ destinations for over 4,000 individuals, and has proudly earned an Excellent (4.6) Trustpilot rating.

Remote Year believes in the transformative power of travel, and empowers people to unleash their human potential as they live, work, learn, and grow in the world's most inspiring destinations on 1 week retreats or 1-month, 4-month, and 12-month journeys.

As the pioneers in remote working, and as a fully remote and virtual company, Remote Year believes that travel and remote work lead to innovation, exploration, and personal and professional growth.

