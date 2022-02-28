TUMAN GLOBAL SOLUTIONS ENTERS THE INTERNATIONAL EDUCATION MARKET WITH TWO INNOVATIVE INSURANCE OFFERINGS

FAIRHOPE, Ala., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuman Global Solutions, a division of Trawick International, today announced the launch of two unique insurance products for the international education sector: Global Tuition Insurance, a first-of-its-kind plan that covers school tuition through graduation for students who have lost a parent; and Global Educators Health Plan, a technology-driven, customizable health plan for school faculty and administrators.

Global Tuition Insurance is an industry-first tuition coverage plan developed and offered exclusively by Tuman Global Solutions. It continues to pay school tuition fees for students who have lost a parent, all the way through graduation. A group plan is available to all international schools operating outside the United States: primary schools, secondary schools, colleges, and universities.

Global Educators Health Plan is a customizable benefits package for international school faculty and administrators and their families. The technology-driven plan simplifies the enrollment process with a proprietary administration platform. Additionally, it provides members with a transactional Mastercard® to pay providers outside the United States, regardless of network affiliation. Within the United States, members have access to the Aetna preferred provider network.

Dan Tuman, Chief Executive Officer, Tuman Global Solutions, commented, "Having assisted the international school market for the past 20 years, I am thrilled to be able to offer these two unique insurance products through Tuman Global Solutions. Schools around the world will find these products have immense potential to be attractive components of their school's marketing portfolio to both potential faculty and parents of prospective students."

Brokers in the international education market interested in providing these plans to their clients should contact Dan Tuman.

About Tuman Global Solutions

Tuman Global Solutions is an international brokerage focused on providing innovative solutions for organizations and individuals working and living outside of their home country. Founded in 2021 by Dan Tuman and Daryl Trawick, Tuman Global Solutions is a part of the Trawick International family of companies operating worldwide. For more information, visit www.TumanGlobalSolutions.com.

Contacts

Dan Tuman, CPCU Melissa Nicholson

Chief Executive Officer Director of Corporate Communications

Tuman Global Solutions Trawick International

+1-202-355-5259 +1-949-275-7246

Dan.Tuman@TumanGlobalSolutions.com Melissa.Nicholson@trawickinternational.com

View original content:

SOURCE TUMAN GLOBAL SOLUTIONS