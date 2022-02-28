Spin Master Renews Warner Bros. Consumer Products Global Licensing Agreement to Develop DC-Inspired Toys for Additional Four-Year Term

Renewal builds on the international success of Spin Master's epic line up of DC action figures, playsets, roleplay and vehicles

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) (www.spinmaster.com), a leading global children's entertainment company, announced today that it has renewed its global licensing agreement with Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP) and DC for the iconic Batman franchise and other DC Super Heroes. Spin Master first joined forces with WBCP in 2018 as the toy licensee for DC in the action figure, playset, roleplay and vehicle categories for the period of 2019-2022 and has now extended the relationship for a four-year term beginning in 2023 through to 2026.

Spin Master's Latest Spring 2022 Toy Collection - The Batman Wingsuit Batman 12 Inch Figure (CNW Group/Spin Master) (PRNewswire)

"It's been an honour to work with Warner Bros. Consumer Products on this heroic and innovative line of action figures, vehicles and playsets, bringing the adventures and stories of Batman, DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains into fans' homes around the world," said Chris Beardall, Spin Master's President, Toys and Chief Commercial Officer. "The timing of this renewal is perfect as we head into a blockbuster year for DC, with it's incredible slate of feature films hitting the big screen in 2022 coinciding with custom toy collections for each. Our innovative approach to toy design combined with our meticulous attention to detail has helped to achieve record-setting sales for Spin Master's DC toy line."

"DC is one of the most iconic brands in the world, and we're excited to continue our partnership with Spin Master to bring the characters and stories to life through inspired toy collections," said Sam Bushy, senior vice president and general manager North America and head of e-Commerce for Warner Bros. Consumer Products.

Warner Bros. Pictures' "The Batman" opens in theatres March 4, 2022, and Spin Master's "The Batman" toy line-up is available at major toy retailers now.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company creating exceptional play experiences through a diverse portfolio of innovative toys, entertainment franchises and digital games. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik's Cube® and GUND®, and is the toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, stories and endearing characters through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool success PAW Patrol and nine other original shows along with multiple short-form series, which are distributed in more than 190 countries. The Company has an established digital games presence anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands. With more than 2,000 employees in offices globally, Spin Master distributes products in more than 100 countries. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

About DC

DC, a WarnerMedia Company, creates iconic characters, enduring stories, and immersive experiences that inspire and entertain audiences of every generation around the world and is one of the world's largest publishers of comics and graphic novels. As a creative division, DC is charged with strategically integrating its stories and characters across film, television, consumer products, home entertainment, interactive games, DC UNIVERSE INFINITE digital subscription service and community engagement portal. For more information visit dccomics.com and dcuniverseinfinite.com.

DC and all related characters and elements are trademarks of and © DC Comics.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products, part of WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences, extends the Studio's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, HBO, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. The division's successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

