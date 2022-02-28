PlaneSense, Inc. Installing Gogo's AVANCE L3 Fleetwide

BROOMFIELD, Colo. and PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PlaneSense, Inc., a leader in fractional aircraft ownership, is installing Gogo Business Aviation's (NASDAQ: GOGO) AVANCE L3 connectivity system across its fleet of Pilatus PC-12s.

PlaneSense, Inc. is adding Gogo's AVANCE L3 inflight Wi-Fi system to its fleet of Pilatus PC-12s. (PRNewswire)

PlaneSense, Inc. operates a growing fractional fleet, currently consisting of 39 PC-12s and seven Pilatus PC-24 jets. At this time, 32 PC-12s, and the entire jet fleet, are flying with active AVANCE L3 systems onboard.

"The AVANCE L3 is an important addition to the value proposition of the PlaneSense® program, especially with its excellent bandwidth performance, and with functionality starting at 3,000 feet," said George Antoniadis, president and CEO, PlaneSense, Inc. "Clients in our jet program have greatly enjoyed Gogo's L3 connectivity since 2018 and we are thrilled to now offer this benefit to our PC-12 clients."

The AVANCE L3 provides full internet capability in a lightweight and small form factor, ideal for light jets and turboprop aircraft. PlaneSense, Inc. is also offering the base version of Gogo Vision which provides a moving map for passengers to track flight progress and news clips.

"By offering Gogo Wi-Fi on its fleet, PlaneSense, Inc. clients are able to make their flight time more productive, and entertaining," said Jim Zanino, vice president of customer sales for Gogo Business Aviation. "Regardless of the size or mission of an aircraft, passengers expect quality inflight Wi-Fi and the L3 delivers a great experience."

Atlas Aircraft Center, the maintenance affiliate of the PlaneSense program, has managed the L3 system installations and will complete the remaining PC-12 installations in the coming weeks. All new PC-12 aircraft added to the PlaneSense, Inc. fleet will come equipped with the L3 beginning in 2023.

The PlaneSense fractional program performed more than 37,300 missions in 2021.

About Gogo

Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services to the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

As of Sept. 30, 2021, Gogo reported 2,237 business aircraft flying with Gogo's AVANCE L5 or L3 system installed, 6,154 aircraft flying with its ATG systems onboard, and 4,542 aircraft with narrowband satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at business.gogoair.com.

About PlaneSense, Inc.

PlaneSense, Inc., a leading fractional aircraft ownership program, manages the world's largest civilian fleet of PC-12 turboprops and one of the largest fleets of PC-24 jets. The PlaneSense program has exceeded 500,000 hours of flight time and has served the United States, Canada, Bermuda, the Bahamas, the Caribbean, Central America, and Mexico since 1995. As the Intelligent Flight Solution™, the PlaneSense fractional program offers world class service, guaranteed availability, state-of-the-art aircraft, and the ability to access thousands more airports than other programs for a fraction of the cost. For more information about PlaneSense, Inc. and the PlaneSense fractional program, visit www.planesense.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain disclosures in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our business outlook, industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our market position, international expansion, future technologies, future operations, margins, profitability, future efficiencies, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "budget," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "future" and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.

Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to have been correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, our ability to effectively evaluate and pursue strategic opportunities.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 11, 2021 and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC on May 6, 2021 and August 5, 2021.

Any one of these factors or a combination of these factors could materially affect our financial condition or future results of operations and could influence whether any forward-looking statements contained in this report ultimately prove to be accurate. Our forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gogo Business Aviation