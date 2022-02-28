PetSafe® Audible Bark Collar Offers Unique Pet Training Solution, New Method of Bark Control <legend role="h2"><span>Newest</span>PetSafe<span><sup>®</sup></span><span>Collar Uses Innovative Sound Technology to Safely Detect and Distract from Barking</span></legend>

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSafe® brand, a global leader in pet product solutions, is introducing a new method of bark control with the Audible Bark Collar, a unique training collar that uses sound technology to detect and discourage a dog's excessive barking.

PetSafe® Audible Bark Collar uses sound technology to identify a dog’s barking and immediately releases a sound to distract him. (PRNewswire)

An alternative option in finding the perfect pet training solution, the PetSafe® Audible Bark Collar uses SoundBurst™ technology to identify a dog's barking and immediately releases a sound to distract him. The sound resembles the spray of an aerosol can. The collar also deters barking safely and consistently.

The collar automatically adjusts for dogs by adapting to how frequently they bark. At the first bark, a dog will receive a short sound correction from the collar, and if the barking continues, the timing will increase gradually through ten levels of sound correction. As the dog remains quiet, the levels of sound correction will gradually decrease.

"We are committed to offering innovative products that meet the unique needs of our customers and their pets, and the Audible Bark Collar provides a safe, one-of-a-kind training experience," says Kevin Lee, PetSafe® Category Manager for Training & Bark. "Welcoming this new option of bark control allows a broader group of dog parents to make the best training choice for living peacefully with their pets."

While wearing the Audible Bark Collar, a dog will never be falsely corrected through a loud noise or another dog's bark because the collar's dual-detection feature must sense both vibration and sound before activating. The collar is waterproof and rechargeable for up to 40 hours of use.

The PetSafe® Audible Bark Collar is available for purchase at petsafe.com and major U.S. pet retailers.

About PetSafe®

PetSafe® is dedicated to keeping pets healthy, safe and happy through innovative product solutions. As an industry leader, PetSafe® brand offers behavioral, containment and lifestyle solutions. PetSafe® brand is owned by Radio Systems Corporation®, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, and services over 50 countries globally. For more information, visit petsafe.com.

