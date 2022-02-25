Terex to Present at the Evercore ISI 14th Annual Industrial Conference

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) announced today that company leadership will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI Industrial Conference. They will speak at 2:20 PM ET on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

The live webcast will be accessible on the Terex Investor Relations website at https://investors.terex.com.

Terex is a global manufacturer of aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery. We design, build and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. Terex products and solutions enable customers to reduce their environmental impact including electric and hybrid offerings that deliver quiet and emission-free performance, products that support renewable energy, and products that aid in the recovery of useful materials from various types of waste. Our products are manufactured in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia and sold worldwide. We engage with customers through all stages of the product life cycle, from initial specification and financing to parts and service support.

