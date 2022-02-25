Ideanomics Provides Update on Timing of Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings Call

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) ("Ideanomics" or the "Company") will delay the release of its 2021 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results from the previously announced date, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, to the extended filing date of March 16, 2022, because the Company anticipates to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission a Form 12b-25 extension in connection with its Annual Report. The Company will delineate the reasons for the extension in the said filing and is committed to filing its Annual Report timely.

(PRNewsfoto/Ideanomics) (PRNewswire)

As soon as it is able to confirm the filing date, the Company will provide an update on the timing for the release of its 2021 fourth-quarter and full-year financial and date for the rescheduled Earnings call.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) is a global group with a simple mission: to accelerate the commercial adoption of electric vehicles. By bringing together vehicles and charging technology with design, implementation, and financial services, we provide the completeness of solutions needed for the commercial world to commit to an EV future.

To keep up with Ideanomics, please follow the company on social @ideanomicshq or visit https://ideanomics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and include statements regarding our ability to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K within the prescribed period. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, such as risks related to: our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to raise additional financing to meet our business requirements; fluctuations in our operating results; strain to our personnel management, financial systems and other resources as we grow our business; our ability to attract and retain key employees and senior management; competitive pressure; our international operations; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and similar disclosures in subsequent reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Ideanomics,Inc.

Tony Sklar, SVP of Investor Relations

1441 Broadway, Suite 5116 New York, NY 10018.

E-mail: ir@ideanomics.com

Skyya PR

Jeremy Ertl

jeremy@skyya.com

Ph: (507) 458-9404

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ideanomics