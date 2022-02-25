CGTN: China calls on Russia, Ukraine to solve issue through negotiation

BEIJING, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The situation in eastern Ukraine has recently undergone rapid changes, causing great concern in the international community. There is a complex historical context on the Ukraine issue and the current situation is the result of the interplay of many complicated factors.

Chinese President Xi Jinping Friday spoke with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on the phone, exchanging views on the situation in Ukraine.

The Chinese president made it clear that the Chinese side supports the Russian side in solving the issue through negotiation with the Ukrainian side.

China's consistent stance on the Ukraine issue

During Friday's phone conversation, Xi told Putin that China determines its position concerning the Ukrainian issue on its own merits.

Xi noted China has long held the basic position of respecting all countries' sovereignty and territorial integrity, and abiding by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

China has recently reiterated its call for all parties involving in the Ukraine issue to exercise restraint to avoid further escalation of tensions and opposed actions that hype up war.

On regional hotspot issues, as Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying pointed out, China is always committed to promoting peace and negotiation and playing a constructive role in seeking a peaceful resolution of these issues.

Rejecting the Cold War mindset

"It is important to reject the Cold War mentality, take seriously and respect the reasonable security concerns of all countries and reach a balanced, effective and sustainable European security mechanism through negotiation," said Xi on Friday.

He added China is prepared to work with other members of the international community to promote common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and to resolutely safeguard the UN-centered international system and the international order underpinned by international law.

Xi stressed, in a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on February 16, that relevant parties should stick to the general direction of political settlement, make full use of multilateral platforms and seek a comprehensive settlement of the Ukraine issue through dialogue and consultation.

Putin expressed Russia's willingness to have high-level negotiation with Ukraine when talking with Xi. The Kremlin later also announced that Moscow is ready to send a delegation to Belarus' capital Minsk for talks with Ukraine.

