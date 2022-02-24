MILKADAMIA'S TEST KITCHEN ROLLS-OUT IMAGINATIVELY INNOVATIVE NEW PRODUCTS

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- milkadamia, the innovative brand behind macadamia nut oil products, will unveil new product lines and seasonal products at this year's Natural Products Expo West show March 8-12, 2022.

milkadamia CEO Jim Richards states, "We're excited for return of Expo West as this year we will be showcasing more new products than ever before." Jim adds, "Our new products meet our unwavering earth, health and quality standards, and they taste as decadent as our favorite heritage products—milks, creamers, butters and oils."

MILKADAMIA NEW PRODUCTS

SKINNMILK: milkadamia's new skin care line of lotions, face creams and body butters which feature eco-unique compostable bottles free of glues and labels





SEASONAL MILKS: The brand's new Salted Caramel and Pumpkin Pie milks, the perfect treat for the holiday season





NUT BUTTER: 100% macadamia nut oil butter sans palm oil is rich in antioxidants and healthy fats plus it's silky smooth and has a subtly sweet profile despite having zero sugar





READY-TO-DRINK COFFEE AND CHAI LATTES: Ready-made "on-the-go" iced coffee and chai lattes made with milkadamia Barista Blend milk.

In addition, milkadamia will also be preparing made-to-order coffee drinks, including affogatos, at the show courtesy of their award-winning Barista. All of milkadamia's products are 100% free from dairy and palm oil and have the slightly decadent taste of macadamia nuts.

To sample all the new milkadamia products and for more information on the company's commitment to regenerative and sustainable farming please stop by Booth N223 in the North Hall at the Natural Products Expo West from March 8-12, 2022.

ABOUT MILKADAMIA

milkadamia was started on the Australian family macadamia farm in 2015 and milkadamia U.S. is headquartered in Illinois. Sold in 12,000 retailers across the U.S. and the U.K, as well as 2,000 cafes, milkadamia is growing more than trees. Its raw macadamias are grown on its Jindilli Farms predominantly through regenerative farming techniques which reduce carbon dioxide emissions and enrich the earth instead of stripping it of nutrients. Visit milkadamia.com for more information. Follow on FB and Instagram @milkadamia as well as on LinkedIn.

