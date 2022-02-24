Lundquist Institute Launches Little Einsteins Program

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lundquist Institute today announced that it has launched an exciting new program that introduces elementary public-school students to science. The new Institute initiative began offering its science-based curriculum to elementary school students in December of 2021 and will extend its workshops through June 2022 and then continue to offer the program every semester going forward. Senior Vice President for Public Affairs Jody Spillane conceived the program's name – Little Einsteins – as well as the educational concept behind it and is spearheading the project.

"This new endeavor brings together young grammar school students with our PhD students who will mentor them," said Spillane. "The concept is designed to expose the students to science through a curriculum created by our grad students. Each month, the elementary school students, ages 8-10, will learn about new aspects of science from PhD students working at the cutting edge of discovery. We are very excited about this program since its now extends the Institute's educational enterprise from elementary school through Little Einsteins to high school with our annual Summer Fellows Program to our undergraduate internships to the graduate PhD program in translational research. I am very pleased with the breadth of the Institute's educational outreach, and we hope to be a model for other scientific institutions."

The program began in December with an introduction to the different fields of science and cell biology. In the second lesson, held in February, the focus was on human anatomy where the students learned about different organ systems in the human body and were able to work with a human torso model. The third module in March will cover human embryonic development and students will be able to view human model replicas. For the fourth module to be held in April, the focus will be on microbiology and how to use a microscope. The fifth lesson will take place in May and will be on chemistry. The sixth and final session to be held in June will provide an opportunity for the elementary school students will be able to meet with and ask questions of a Lundquist Institute scientist and that will be followed by a graduation ceremony.

