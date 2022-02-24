Eco Innovation Group's Spruce Construction to Renovate Major US Retailer Location

VAN NUYS, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC: ECOX) ("ECOX" or the "Company"), an innovative company developing new green energy solutions, is excited to announce that ECOX Spruce Construction, the Company's green construction subsidiary, has been contracted to provide all services to renovate a retail location of a major U.S. merchandiser in Hyannis, Massachusetts.

The contract was awarded by a large project management firm engaged in the development, transformation, and maintenance of real estate in both the public and private sectors, to Edgar E. Aguilar of Blueprint Construction, the managing officer of ECOX Spruce Construction. Through a construction services contract with Aguilar and Blueprint Construction, ECOX fulfills all aspects of Blueprint's active contractor and subcontractor agreements.

The Company began work in Hyannis on February 21st. ECOX's management believes that ECOX Spruce Construction may be in a position to renovate additional retail locations for this merchandiser, with over 1,000 stores in North America, as well as other opportunities. The Company has set a goal of achieving $6 million in revenues from related projects in the 2022 fiscal year.

"ECOX Spruce Construction has the capacity to reach our financial target with our current pace of project acquisition. In January, we signed a commercial renovation contract with Davaco for a U.S. military base in California, this month we break ground on a commercial retail renovation, and we intend to continue acquiring and completing green construction projects," stated Julia Otey-Raudes, CEO of Eco Innovation Group. "The end client here is an iconic Fortune 500 brand in the domestic U.S. retail market, and we are very excited to have broken ground on this project in February 2022."

ECOX Spruce Construction, Inc., ECOX's California subsidiary founded in January 2022, has applied for a General Contractor's License in the state of California and is managed by Edgar E. Aguilar of Blueprint Construction, the Responsible Managing Officer of ECOX Spruce Construction. ECOX Spruce Construction is ECOX's second green construction subsidiary, following the 2021 establishment of the Company's Canadian construction company, Spruce Engineering and Construction of Alberta.

