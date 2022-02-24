Cardiff Metropolitan University Selects Ellucian to Modernize Technology Operations

RESTON, Va. and CARDIFF, Wales, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian , a leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that Cardiff Metropolitan University (Cardiff Met) has selected Ellucian cloud solutions to modernize its technology operations. Named UK and Ireland University of the Year 2021 by Times Higher Education, Cardiff Met is a new Ellucian customer, joining more than 1,100 institutions worldwide in the cloud with Ellucian and more than 500 institutions in the cloud with their full SIS/ERP.

Supporting Cardiff Met's strategy of improvement, growth and diversification, Ellucian Banner student information system (SIS) will integrate systems and improve workflows across the institution delivering a better user experience for students, faculty and staff. Cardiff Met seeks to create a world leading and tailored journey for students and the modern Banner platform will streamline their digital interactions. Administrators and staff will benefit from reduced manual processes, interventions and workarounds across the student lifecycle, and the integrated system will connect data across the institution to inform decision-making with a single source of truth.

"Cardiff Metropolitan University is delighted to be working with Ellucian as our preferred supplier for our new student information management system. Ellucian will allow us to shape our student journey and processes to rethink and reimagine what is possible," said Ben Rogers, Director of Registry Services, Cardiff Metropolitan University.

"Cardiff Metropolitan University is driving innovation to serve future generations of students, and they are a key contributor to inclusive and sustainable growth in Wales and beyond. The institution's people-focused approach prioritizes the student and staff experience above all else and we're pleased to be a partner in their digital transformation," said Laura Ipsen, CEO, Ellucian. "Implementing Banner in the cloud will improve efficiencies and workflows across campuses, freeing up time and resources for supporting Cardiff Met's aspirations to create a world class journey for students."

In addition, Cardiff Met will implement CRM Recruit, Ellucian's end-to-end SaaS enrollment functionality to support the institution's recruitment, application and enrollment goals. CRM Recruit delivers a modern, user-friendly way to engage prospects and improve the application and enrollment process, while automating processes and reporting tools to empower the enrollment team.

For more information on Ellucian Banner, visit: https://www.ellucian.com/emea-ap/solutions/ellucian-banner. For more information CRM Recruit, visit: https://www.ellucian.com/emea-ap/solutions/ellucian-crm-recruit.

About Ellucian

Ellucian is charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,700 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at https://www.ellucian.com/emea-ap.

About Cardiff Metropolitan University

Times Higher Education (THE) awarded Cardiff Met the title of UK & Ireland University of the Year 2021. The title recognises Cardiff Met as a progressive university with an excellent student experience, staff culture and impactful research and innovation.

Cardiff Met is celebrating another strong performance in the Guardian University Guide 2022. It climbed 10 places and is now ranked 62nd out of 121 universities in the UK, and third in Wales. This follows on from its highest ever rise – 41 places – in the previous year's guide.

The National Student Satisfaction Survey (NSS) has placed Cardiff Met above the UK national average for student satisfaction once again. Published July 2021 , the NSS results show a 76% satisfaction rate.

Cardiff Met has a strong purpose - to deliver high quality and high impact practice-focused and professionally recognised education, research and innovation in partnership with our students and industry.

A key element of the University's offering to students is the 'Cardiff Met EDGE' - a core offering that enables every single student to develop Ethical, Digital, Global and Entrepreneurial skills, experience, knowledge, confidence and resilience.

Cardiff Met incorporates five academic schools across two sites at Llandaff and Cyncoed in Cardiff : Cardiff School of Art and Design; Cardiff School of Sport & Health Sciences; Cardiff School of Education & Social Policy; Cardiff School of Management, and Cardiff School of Technologies, as well as the ZERO2FIVE Food Industry Centre,the International Centre for Design Research (PDR) and the The Centre for Health, Activity and Wellbeing Research (CAWR), Cardiff Met's newest research centre.

