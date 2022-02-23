SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds RESN, MGI, EPAY, and PTRS Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN), in connection with the proposed acquisition of RESN by Murata Electronics North America, Inc. via a tender offer. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, RESN's shareholders will receive $4.50 in cash for each share of RESN common stock that they hold. If you own RESN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/resn

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI), in connection with the proposed acquisition of MGI by funds affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, MGI's shareholders will receive $11.00 in cash for each share of MGI common stock that they hold. If you own MGI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mgi

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY), in connection with the proposed acquisition of EPAY by Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the merger agreement, EPAY's shareholders will receive $57.00 in cash for each share of EPAY common stock that they hold. If you own EPAY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/epay

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ: PTRS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ: PTRS) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with OceanFirst Financial Corp. ("OceanFirst"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, PTRS shareholders may elect to receive $10.00 in cash or 0.4512 shares of OceanFirst common stock for each share of PTRS common stock that they hold, representing implied consideration of $10.23 based upon OceanFirst's February 22, 2022 closing price of $22.68. If you own PTRS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ptrs

