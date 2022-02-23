SELECT ENERGY SERVICES COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF NUVERRA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS

HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) ("Select" or the "Company") today announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. ("Nuverra") (NYSE American: NES). The terms of agreement were approved by Nuverra's two largest stockholders, Ascribe II Investments, LLC, Ascribe III Investments, LLC (together with Ascribe II Investments, LLC, "Ascribe") and Gates Capital Management, Inc. ("Gates"), which together owned approximately 84% of Nuverra's outstanding common stock. Effective with the opening of the market on February 24, 2022, Nuverra's common stock will discontinue trading on the NYSE American as a result of the acquisition.

Nuverra common stockholders received 0.2551 shares of Select Class A common stock for each share of Nuverra common stock, and Nuverra's outstanding warrants to purchase Nuverra common stock were converted into warrants to purchase Select Class A common stock. Additionally, Select expects to repay approximately $19 million of Nuverra debt in conjunction with closing.

The acquisition strengthens Select's geographic footprint with a unique set of water logistics and infrastructure assets, particularly in the Bakken, Haynesville and Northeast, while continuing to expand Select's production-related revenues. Select added more than 300,000 barrels per day of permitted daily disposal capacity in Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, Montana and Ohio. When combined with Select's existing assets and other recent acquisitions, this brings Select's company-wide permitted daily disposal capacity to more than 2 million barrels per day. These newly acquired fixed infrastructure assets provide additional opportunities to develop recycling facilities as well as gathering pipeline systems to transport water more sustainably and economically.

Select also acquired a 60-mile underground twin pipeline network in the Haynesville Shale in Texas and Louisiana for the collection of produced water for transport to interconnected disposal wells and the delivery or re-delivery of water from water sources to operator locations for use in well completion activities. More than 60% of Nuverra's disposal volumes in the Haynesville are currently delivered via the pipeline network, with the ability to handle disposal volumes of more than 100,000 barrels per day. Additionally, Nuverra operates a landfill facility in North Dakota located on a 50-acre site. The facility provides a unique opportunity for Select to expand its logistics capabilities into a new service offering. With current remaining available permitted capacity of approximately 1.3 million cubic yards, we believe the facility has the potential to be expanded up to a total of 5.8 million cubic yards of available capacity with additional permitting.

John Schmitz, Select's Chairman, President and CEO, stated, "We are excited to close on the acquisition of Nuverra and welcome its more than 350 employees into the Select family. We believe this acquisition further expands Select's leading sustainable water services and infrastructure footprint with additional service offerings, comprehensive infrastructure and geographic breadth. Additionally, we expect to capture revenue synergies and cost savings through the elimination of its public company costs. This acquisition represents a continuation of our strategic effort to improve and bolster our base business, advance our technology and diversification efforts, and execute on value-creating consolidation opportunities.

"We believe the acquisitions of Nuverra, in conjunction with our other recent acquisitions of Complete, Agua Libre, HB Rentals and UltRecovery, position us to see meaningful revenue and earnings growth in the year ahead. Ultimately, we look forward to realizing the benefits of these acquisitions across our scalable platform, and further developing and building upon this diversified portfolio of assets for our shareholders, employees, customers and other partners," concluded Mr. Schmitz.

Additional information and commentary regarding this acquisition may be found in Select's fourth quarter 2021 earnings announcement released yesterday as well as on Select's earnings call to review its fourth quarter 2021 results.

About Select Energy Services, Inc.

Select Energy Services is a leading provider of sustainable full life cycle water and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States. Select provides for the sourcing and transfer of water, both by permanent pipeline and temporary hose, prior to its use in the drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing, as well as complementary water-related services that support oil and gas well completion and production activities, including containment, monitoring, treatment and recycling, flowback, hauling, gathering and disposal. Select also develops and manufactures a full suite of specialty chemicals used in the well completion process and production chemicals used to enhance performance over the producing life of a well. Select currently provides services to exploration and production companies and oilfield service companies operating in all the major shale and producing basins in the United States. For more information, please visit Select's website, http://www.selectenergy.com.

Advisors

Vinson & Elkins LLP acted as legal counsel to Select in connection with the Nuverra acquisition. Energy Capital Solutions, LLC acted as financial advisor to Select in connection with the Nuverra acquisition.

