Building on its pay equity product line, OppEQ is Syndio's bold new product that helps companies retain and promote employees equitably to help fulfill their promise of closing pay gaps

Syndio Announces Groundbreaking Workplace Equity Platform with Launch of OppEQ Building on its pay equity product line, OppEQ is Syndio's bold new product that helps companies retain and promote employees equitably to help fulfill their promise of closing pay gaps

SEATTLE, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Syndio, the leading Workplace Equity Platform, announced OppEQ™, a new product that helps companies unlock employee opportunity to increase diversity across all levels of an organization. With OppEQ, companies can instantly analyze hiring, promotions, performance scores, and retention rates by gender, race, and more to identify the root causes of inequities and pay gaps – and create action plans for improvement.

OppEQ is available as part of Syndio's new Workplace Equity Platform, a groundbreaking suite of products and services that help companies measure and improve all facets of workplace equity — from bringing in talent fairly to compensating, retaining, and promoting them equitably. More than 200 companies, including 10 percent of the Fortune 200 and 20 percent of Fortune Magazine's Most Admired Companies, use Syndio's platform to close pay and opportunity gaps.

"We have entered a new era: the era of workplace equity," said Maria Colacurcio, Syndio CEO. "This is more than a next step in traditional employee relations; it completely changes the balance of power in the workplace."

The pandemic fundamentally disrupted the workplace, and companies and their management face immense pressure from employees, investors, and legislators, who are demanding more transparency and progress towards diversity goals. Yet many organizations lack the data to turn those promises into results.

Syndio's Workplace Equity Platform allows companies to measure, manage, and deliver on their goals. With OppEQ, companies can analyze representation and benchmark against both internally and externally available talent so they can set data-backed goals for improvement and find the root causes of their diversity gaps – overall and in leadership. The ability to measure and manage opportunity equitably opens the door for companies to establish workplace equity as a fundamental principle of running a successful business in the 21st century.

"Great companies can now retain their way to diversity rather than exclusively through recruitment. Organizations are often overly focused on hiring diverse talent, but fail to promote and retain them at the same rates as their peers," said Colacurcio. "Like a 'leaky bucket,' this widens pay gaps instead of reducing them. That's why at Syndio, we're building the tools companies need to not only measure workplace and pay equity, but identify the root cause of these gaps so companies can make meaningful progress on their diversity targets."

In addition to OppEQ, Syndio's Workplace Equity Platform includes:

PayEQ™ - An always-on view of pay equity that helps companies analyze, resolve, and prevent pay disparities due to gender, race, ethnicity, or any other demographics. - An always-on view of pay equity that helps companies analyze, resolve, and prevent pay disparities due to gender, race, ethnicity, or any other demographics.

Pay Finder™ - Helps hiring teams set fair starting salaries and stop pay inequity before it starts. Pay Finder combines internal pay data with market-informed salary ranges to provide a holistic view of what's both fair and competitive for each individual candidate. - Helps hiring teams set fair starting salaries and stop pay inequity before it starts. Pay Finder combines internal pay data with market-informed salary ranges to provide a holistic view of what's both fair and competitive for each individual candidate.

Expert Advisors - A team of data scientists, technology experts, and legal professionals who specialize in workplace equity and provide ongoing best practice advice — from global legal compliance and DEI goal setting to ESG and human capital disclosures. - A team of data scientists, technology experts, and legal professionals who specialize in workplace equity and provide ongoing best practice advice — from global legal compliance and DEI goal setting to ESG and human capital disclosures.

"Syndio's Workplace Equity Platform has been a critical tool for us to focus our strategies and efforts in DEI," said Molly Gellerman, Domino's Pizza's VP of Inclusion & Diversity, HR Digital Transformation, and HR Operations. "I love being able to see how we measure up against qualified applicant pools for our jobs and narrow data for senior leaders to specific and actionable areas of improvement."

"On our DEI roadmap, we knew we wanted to establish pay equity. But what we didn't know was that Syndio insights would benefit other dimensions of DEI," said Kate Harkess, Chief People Officer, Sellen Construction. "With Syndio, we have become more intentional about building equity in other talent strategies, like development, promotions, and engagement."

To learn more about OppEQ, or Syndio's Workplace Equity Platform visit: https://synd.io/platform/

About Syndio

Syndio provides technology and expert guidance that helps companies measure, achieve, and sustain all facets of workplace equity. Over 200 companies, including 10% of the Fortune 200 and 20% of Fortune's Most Admired Companies, rely on Syndio's platform to close pay and opportunity gaps, mitigate legal risk, and turn DE&I goals into tangible results. Together, we are showing the world how to build resilient, open workplaces by ensuring every employee is valued based on who they are and what they contribute to their company's success.

View original content:

SOURCE Syndio