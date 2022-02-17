SitusAMC Promotes Title Industry Sales Leaders

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SitusAMC, the leading provider of innovative, trusted solutions supporting the entire lifecycle of real estate finance, announced today that Joe Salmons and Rob Dace have been promoted to Senior Vice President, Sales and Associate Vice President, Sales, respectively. Mr. Salmons and Mr. Dace are part of SitusAMC's Title Production Solutions division (formerly String Real Estate Information Services), the largest title search provider in the country.

SitusAMC's Title Production Solutions division has served the US title industry for nearly two decades and is the largest title search provider in the country, supporting more than 2.1M title search and other production related activities in 2021. The division's 1,200+ dedicated title professionals support both new origination (purchases and refinance) and secondary markets. SitusAMC has 100% coverage of all 3,300+ locations in US (online / phone / fax / abstractors) and is ISO and SSAE Type II certified.

In their roles, Mr. Salmons and Mr. Dace will be responsible for driving continued growth of the firm's title production offering. Mr. Salmons will be responsible for leading the strategic and operational direction for the sales team, ensuring that key growth objectives are achieved while overseeing key partnerships. Mr. Dace will focus on expanding the firm's client relationships.

Mr. Salmons brings more than 20 years of experience in the mortgage and title industries to SitusAMC. He is known for his client-centric approach and solution-driven mindset. Prior to joining SitusAMC, Mr. Salmons served as the National Director of Business Development for Visible Equity, an industry-leader in data warehousing, analytics, and visual reporting software. Prior to that, Mr. Salmons spent seven years as the Vice President of Sales at ValueCheck, a top provider of software for the middle market credit unions, community banks mortgage lending and title insurance verticals. Before joining ValueCheck, Mr. Salmons held various sales leadership roles across the mortgage and title industry including First Valuation, National 1 Source, and Lenders First Choice. Mr. Salmons holds a BA from University of Northern Colorado. Mr. Salmons has been recognized as an MBA Future Leader.

Mr. Dace is a mortgage banking veteran with deep relationships across the industry, having held various sales and account management roles for top organizations over the course of the last three decades. Prior to joining SitusAMC, Mr. Dace served as a Licensed Mortgage Loan Originator for Michigan United Mortgage. Before that, Mr. Dace was an Account Executive for NYCB Mortgage Banking. Mr. Dace has also held sales roles at several top organizations including Credit Suisse and CitiMortgage, among others. Mr. Dace holds a degree from Western Michigan University.

"Joe and Rob are respected professionals with deep connections across the mortgage and title industries," said Prashant Kothari, Managing Director, Head of SitusAMC's Title Production Solutions. "Their results-oriented focus and dedication to exceptional client outcomes sets them apart from their peers and have made them an invaluable asset to our client's businesses. I look forward to supporting them as they power opportunity for everyone we proudly serve."

SitusAMC is the leading independent provider of technology, strategic outsourcing, talent and advisory solutions to the commercial and residential real estate finance industries. The company helps clients identify and capture opportunities in their real estate businesses through industry-leading services and innovative technologies that drive operational efficiency, increase business effectiveness, and improve market agility across the entire lifecycle of their global real estate activity. For more information, visit www.situsamc.com.

