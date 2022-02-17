SeaWorld Conservation Partnerships Raise Awareness of Marine Animals in Need, Inspired by the Themes of Some of the Most Anticipated Coasters of 2022: Ice Breaker and Emperor

SeaWorld Conservation Partnerships Raise Awareness of Marine Animals in Need, Inspired by the Themes of Some of the Most Anticipated Coasters of 2022: Ice Breaker and Emperor - SeaWorld Orlando partnership with Alaska SeaLife Center supports Alaskan marine mammal awareness and rehabilitation in conjunction with Arctic-themed coaster Ice Breaker

ORLANDO, Fla. and SAN DIEGO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld today announced partnerships with two leading conservation groups to raise awareness of marine animals in need related to the themes of two of the most anticipated coasters this year: Ice Breaker and Emperor. SeaWorld Orlando's partnership with the Alaska SeaLife Center will help raise awareness of Alaskan marine animals in need in keeping with the Arctic-inspired coaster Ice Breaker, the steepest beyond vertical drop coaster in Florida, opening February 18. SeaWorld San Diego's conservation partnership with Penguin International will support worldwide species conservation in homage to the Emperor coaster, the tallest, fastest and longest dive coaster in all of California opening March 12. Both coasters are among the most anticipated coasters of 2022, according to USA Today.

SeaWorld (PRNewswire)

A portion of the proceeds from Ice Breaker and Emperor merchandise will be donated to these organizations to support their important conservation, education and research efforts. Educational programming for park guests about these conservation programs, and how guests can help support them, will also be provided.

"SeaWorld fans come to our parks to experience some of the fastest, tallest and steepest rides in the world and in doing so, they can also feel the thrill of knowing that each ticket, each visit and each experience at our parks helps fund conservation of marine animals and their habitats," said Marc Swanson, Chief Executive Officer of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc. "With the launch of two of our newest and most exciting thrill rides, we are proud to partner with Alaska SeaLife Center and Penguins International to help advance their important programs protecting marine wildlife from the North to the South Pole."

Ice Breaker Brings Awareness to the Need to Protect Arctic Mammals

SeaWorld Orlando, voted the best amusement park in the country by USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice, is proud to partner with the Alaska SeaLife Center to raise awareness for Alaskan marine wildlife and their ecosystems. The partnership pays homage to the newest coaster Ice Breaker that was inspired by icy Arctic summits. Guests will learn more about Alaska's wildlife and the need for conservation as they queue to board this highly anticipated ride at SeaWorld. SeaWorld Rescue Orlando also partners with Alaska SeaLife on the rescue and rehabilitation of Alaskan animals including seals, sea lions, belugas, otters, and walruses, among others. The Alaska SeaLife Center is the only facility in Alaska that combines a public aquarium with marine research, education, and wildlife response. While primarily dedicated to marine research and education, the nonprofit Center is the only permanent marine mammal rescue and rehabilitation facility in the state.

"The Alaska SeaLife Center is excited to expand our partnership with SeaWorld as for many years, SeaWorld has been a devoted supporter of the Center's Wildlife Response program," said Tara L. Riemer, President and CEO of the Alaska SeaLife Center. "SeaWorld has assisted the Center with incredible animal rescues including Aku the walrus and Tyonek the beluga whale. This new collaboration will enhance our mission to share Arctic and sub-Arctic rescue and conservation stories with the public, especially SeaWorld visitors."

Ice Breaker fans will be anything but chill about the chance to ride the steepest beyond vertical drop coaster in Florida and can feel good knowing their visit helps support conservation of Arctic animals and their habitats.

Emperor Lends Support for Worldwide Penguin Education and Conservation

SeaWorld San Diego's conservation partnership with Penguins International will raise awareness of the need for penguin conservation around the world. SeaWorld San Diego is the only place in the United States where the public can see the Emperor Penguin up close, a species in residence as part of global conservation efforts and one that is nearing 'threatened species' status.

Katie Propp, Director of Conservation and Education at Penguins International, said: "Out of the 18 species of penguins on our planet, nine of those species are threatened with extinction. Penguins International is proud to be partnered with SeaWorld so we can reach our mutual goal of worldwide penguin conservation. The Emperor Penguin is an indicator species - sensitive to the changes in their Antarctic environment. When we protect the environment in which penguins live, we are also increasing the health of the planet as a whole. Here at Penguins International, we can't wait to share penguin conservation successes with SeaWorld's biggest penguin fans!"

Penguins International is a non-profit organization committed to preserving and protecting penguins throughout the world. They actively engage in conservation efforts, educate the public on threats to penguins, and conduct scientific research investigations; three activities that go hand-in-hand to fully understand these amazing species of birds and protect them for all to cherish.

The movement of the Emperor coaster mimics the amazing underwater diving ability of the animal, with steep climbs, deep plunges and quick speeds. The coaster will climb to 153 feet with feet dangling in the air, riders will be suspended on a 45-degree angle at the crown of the ride before plunging down a 143-foot facedown vertical drop, accelerating to more than 60 miles per hour.

Fans can experience the thrill of riding the tallest, fastest, longest and only floorless dive coaster in California, while knowing their visit to the park and ride on Emperor also contributes to the conservation of penguins around the world.

About SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) is a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter, and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world. The Company is one of the world's foremost zoological organizations and a global leader in animal welfare, training, husbandry, and veterinary care. The Company collectively cares for what it believes is one of the largest zoological collections in the world and has helped lead advances in the care of animals. The Company also rescues and rehabilitates marine and terrestrial animals that are ill, injured, orphaned, or abandoned, with the goal of returning them to the wild. The SeaWorld® rescue team has helped more than 39,000 animals in need over the Company's history. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. owns or licenses a portfolio of recognized brands including SeaWorld®, Busch Gardens®, Aquatica®, Sesame Place® and Sea Rescue®. Over its more than 60-year history, the Company has built a diversified portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks that are grouped in key markets across the United States, many of which showcase its one-of-a-kind zoological collection. The Company's theme parks feature a diverse array of rides, shows and other attractions with broad demographic appeal which deliver memorable experiences and a strong value proposition for its guests.

Media Contacts:

Lori Cherry, Orlando

Lori.Cherry@seaworld.com

225-819-6160

Tracy Spahr, San Diego

Tracy.Spahr@SeaWorld.com

619-203-6468

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment