Navitas and UGREEN Announce GaNFast™ Global Marketing Program

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) the industry leader in GaN power ICs, has announced a GaNFast Global Marketing Program with consumer electronics and accessory specialist UGREEN. The program builds on the companies' successful technology partnership to create awareness of GaN and education for global consumers. In-person and on-line events emphasize the significant capability of GaN technology to set all-new standards in fast charging, with miniaturized form-factors, and significant sustainability benefits to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions.

We have already established a highly successful relationship with UGREEN at the product technology level. This new program builds on that success and takes it to a new level by strengthening the depth of cooperative marketing. (PRNewswire)

Navitas Semiconductor has announced a GaNFast Global Marketing Program with consumer electronics specialist UGREEN.

Under the new program, UGREEN invited Navitas to participate in the live broadcast launch of the company's new 100W four-port GaN charger. During the broadcast Navitas' Dr. Xiucheng HAUNG provided insight into the benefits of GaN next-gen semiconductor technology, its impact on charger performance and relevance to the consumer industry. GaN runs up to 20x faster than legacy silicon and enables up to 3x more power, 40% energy savings and 3x faster charging in half the size and weight. Navitas' GaNFast power ICs integrate GaN power and drive plus protection and control to deliver simple, small, fast and efficient performance.

Additional cooperation to increase global consumer awareness of GaN and associated charger products include enhanced product promotion via the companies' official websites, social media channels, conference/trade show booths including CES2022, and video displays on the Nasdaq building in Times Square, New York.

Commenting on the GaNFast Global Marketing Program, Charles ZHA, VP and GM of Navitas China stated: "We have already established a highly successful relationship with UGREEN at the product technology level. This new program builds on that success and takes it to a new level by strengthening the depth of cooperative marketing. Together, we will offer more in-depth knowledge for the market and consumers and also strengthen the link between the power semiconductor industry and the 3C digital product industry."

Evan LI, Vice President of UGREEN added: "This partnership is a natural next step for our two companies to raise awareness about GaN technology. UGREEN, as a world-renowned 3C digital manufacturer, always has a keen sense for innovative technologies and is willing to invest time in developing them. Navitas, as a global leader in GaN powered semiconductors, has diligently and meticulously validated its revolutionary technology and strived to bring energy-efficient solutions to every customer. This collaboration will turn UGREEN's products into game-changers that benefit users around the world and contribute to carbon-neutral initiatives which match UGREEN's company values."

About UGREEN

At UGREEN, we believe there's an optimal combination of value and innovation. Founded in 2012, UGREEN's been dedicated to building consumer electronic devices and accessories with leading technological innovations, and making them accessible to everyday consumers. A user-oriented philosophy is in UGREEN's DNA and is paramount to R&D, design, manufacturing, sales, marketing, and customer service.

UGREEN has steadily grown into a brand trusted by over 40 million users in more than 100 countries around the world. Our award-winning product portfolio ranges from charging devices, mobile phone and computer accessories, to home and automobile accessories. With extensive online and offline distribution networks, UGREEN is committed to providing maximum value backed by high-quality products and premium services to our customers.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the industry leader in GaN power ICs, founded in 2014. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 145 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 35 million GaNFast power ICs have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures. Navitas rang the Nasdaq opening bell and started trading on Nasdaq on October 20th, 2021.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact Information

Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations

ir@navitassemi.com

Beatrice Wang, UGREEN Marketing Executive

marketing@UGREEN.com

Navitas, as a global leader in GaN powered semiconductors, has diligently and meticulously validated its revolutionary technology and strived to bring energy-efficient solutions to every customer. This collaboration will turn UGREEN’s products into game-changers that benefit users around the world and contribute to carbon-neutral initiatives which match UGREEN’s company values. (PRNewswire)

Navitas logo (PRNewsfoto/Navitas Semiconductor) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Navitas Semiconductor