Magnachip Enters Full-Scale Mass Production of OLED DDIC for OLED TVs

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation ("Magnachip") (NYSE: MX) announced today that the company has commenced full-scale mass production of an organic light-emitting diode display driver integrated circuit (OLED DDIC) for OLED TVs.

Magnachip has commenced full-scale mass production of an organic light-emitting diode display driver integrated circuit (OLED DDIC) for OLED TVs. The new DDIC supports a maximum of 960 source output channels, and, coupled with a Chip On Film (COF) package and high-speed serial interface, it is an ideal solution for UHD OLED TVs. (PRNewswire)

The recent rise of streaming and console gaming usage amid COVID-19 has driven demand for large-sized high-definition TVs and, as a result, global TV manufacturers are releasing premium OLED TV models. Magnachip developed a DDIC product for UHD OLED TVs based on enhanced high-voltage analog process technology and sophisticated designs and began initial mass production of it at the end of last year.

The new DDIC supports a maximum of 960 source output channels, and, coupled with a Chip On Film (COF) package and high-speed serial interface, it is an ideal solution for UHD OLED TVs. With Magnachip's advanced technology for optimizing resolution, the new product supports various resolutions between HD (1,366 x 768) and UHD 4K (3,840 x 2,160). It also can be applied to different sizes of panels, ranging from 40 to 80 inches.

According to Omdia, a global market research firm, the compound annual growth rate of global OLED TV panel shipments is forecast to grow 14% from 7.4 million units in 2021 to 12.7 million units in 2025. Accordingly, this trend is expected to increase the demand for high-performance OLED DDIC solutions.

"The market share of OLED TVs in the premium TV market is increasing," said YJ Kim, Magnachip's CEO. "Magnachip will strengthen its technical leadership in the OLED DDIC market for large-sized displays by delivering high-performance products in a timely manner and will continue to diversify its product portfolio with advanced OLED DDIC solutions to address a wider range of applications including various IT devices and automobiles."

